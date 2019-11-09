Watch UFC Fight Night 163 featuring Zabit Magomedsharipov vs Calvin Kattar

After the action-packed weekend in Madison Square Garden where Masvidal lived upto everyone’s expectations by defeating the predicted winner Nate Diaz, UFC is all set to host another set of enthralling action this weekend. UFC Fight Night 163 will feature Zabit Magomedsharipov who will be facing off Calvin Kattar in the main event for the Featherweight Bout category. To add onto the electrifying main event, the co-main event will showcase Heavyweight division contenders Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy who are all set to punch and grapple all the way to their titles.

The schedule

Featherweight Title Bout (Main Event) - Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar

UFC with Fight Night 163 has made inroads all the way to Russia, where the Zabit “ZaBeast” Magomedsharipov and Calvin “The Boston Finisher” Kattar clash is the hot property this weekend. The duo is all set for the main event seizing the limelight and fans couldn’t agree more, with their fantastic UFC record of 9-1.

The “Zabeast” has been on the pedestal since day 1, where he was portrayed as the champion way before he could even prove it to his strength, whereas Kattar on the other hand is believed to have fought tougher oppositions during his career of UFC. At one end we have Zabit whose best win was over Jeremy Stephens along with other fringe fighters, The Boston Finisher, on the contrary has strong wins over Andre Fili, Shane Burgos and Ricardo Lamas, to name a few. However, his loss to the ultra-tricky Renato Moicano has definitely made his chances uncertain to break into the real elite division this time. No matter how much the two great fighters view each other with utmost respect and admiration, Zabit and Kattar won’t leave any stone unturned during this fight at the Octagon.

Heavyweight Title Bout (Co- Main Event) - Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy

The co-main event this week is a reminder of the abode of talent that exists in the Heavyweight division with the incredible opening act with Alexander Volkov and Greg Hardy.

Keeping his boat afloat this year amidst many challenges and losses, Greg the former NFL player is all set to play on his strength in the Heavyweight Title this weekend. But no matter how much fans like to see prospects built slowly over the time, this former defense footballer has received his due hatred because of his controversial background involving domestic violence. Greg’s instant agreement to fight due to Junior Dos Santos’ s leg injury, is the only reason we are seeing this combination alive.

Alexander “Drago” Volkov, on the other hand, who is surely too far for the former NFL man, will be the first opponent Hardy will be facing who has an advantage of size. The Russian fighter stands at 6’7” and just about makes the 265lbs Heavyweight limit, and unlike the bulky Hardy, he’s actually svelte for a big man. Drago with his swift moves and great leg work, is surprisingly very quick and hits remarkably hard. With his height and reach, he’s certainly got the frame to be a formidable Heavyweight champion if he plays the moves it to his advantage in the weekend. As tremendous pressure-strikers, both men have showcased synchronized footwork with solid takedown defenses, leaving many hanging on the fence.

With both strength and expertise, UFC Fight Night 163 looks like a compelling, competitive, and an exhilarating matchup culminating this year.