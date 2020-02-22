Watch UFC Fight Night 168 featuring Paul Felder and Dan Hooker

MMA fans are all geared up for another super fight coming up this weekend featuring Paul Felder and Dan Hooker at the UFC Fight Night 168 in the Lightweight Bout category for the main event at the Spark Centre, New Zealand. Adding to the excitement, the co-main event will feature Jimmy Crute who will face off Michal Oleksiejczuk under the Light Heavyweight Bout category.

Lightweight Bout (Main Event) - Paul Felder and Dan Hooker

UFC opens its gates to another promising fight featuring some talented fighters headlining the card this time. UFC Fight Night 168 features Paul Felder “The Irish Dragon” and Dan “The Hangman” Hooker from the lightweight division face each other in the octagon this weekend.

‘The Irish Dragon’, known from his stature and range, is a fantastic fighter and an outstanding striker in particular. He is also the training partner of Donald Cerrone – a man who fights in a very similar way to Hooker, which gives ‘The Irish Dragon’ a lot of mental and physical preparation to combat him. Stylistically, this matchup has the ‘Fight of the Night’ standard, as both men come forward relentlessly, focused on finishing, not scoring points. The animosity between the two should spice things up even more and with the crowd roaring and have a truly big fight feel to it this weekend.

Light Heavyweight Bout (Co- Main Event) - Michal Oleksiejczuk and Jimmy Crute

The co-main event fight has a challenging line up under the Light Heavyweight Bout with Jimmy Crute who is all set to superimpose his victory on his opponent Michal Oleksiejczuk. The fight features two young fighters, 23 and 24 years old respectively, which will develop one of the two competitors into a future title contender.

Michal Oleksiejczuk, with a height of 6ft and a reach of 74” is the master of range. He is an excellent striker who hits hard, particularly with his body shots. He has a strong sense of understanding of his foes where he uses his range as his tactic to open up on his opponents from angles that they may not expect. Jimmy Crute, on the other hand, is the grappling and kickboxing champion. With a height of 6’ft 2” and a reach of 72.5”, he has strong Knockout Power and is a cruder striker than Michal, where his opponents should be ready for some sharp counterpunches. Both fighters have a contrast in their ranges and strengths however it would be very interesting to see both of them together inside the cage. Jimmy has a clear striking advantage in every possible way, whereas Michal has a clear grappling advantage, which can turn the tables on his opponent.