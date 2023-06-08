Watch: UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture returns for the latest installment of The Expendables franchise

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture is set to return in the latest installement of The Expendables franchise, which is set to be released in theaters this September.

Expend4bles is the fourth installment of the popular action franchise, which features action heros from 1980s and 1990s action films as well as popular combat sports athletes both in protagonist and antagonist roles. The first official trailer was released on Wednesday and has fans of the franchise excited for the fight scenes featured.

Couture reprises his role as demolition expert Toll Road, along with franchise regulars Jason Statham as Lee Christmas, Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen, and Sylvester Stallone as leader Barney Ross. Based on the trailer, it appears as though Statham's character will now be taking over as the main character in this installment.

The franchise began with the release of The Expenables in 2010, which grossed over $274 million at the box office. The 2012 sequel was the highest grossing in the franchise as it grossed $315 million and included the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme in more prominent roles.

The Expenables 3 wasn't so well received and was the reason why the fourth installment was stalled. It will be interesting to see how the fourth film performs as Couture has now become synomous with the franchise.

Randy Couture and Ronda Rousey had significant roles in The Expandables franchise?

The popular Expendables franchise has had notable UFC Hall of Famer cast in significant roles.

Former two-division UFC champion Randy Couture has been a regular in the franchise as Toll Road. He has appeared in every Expenables film and will once again reprise his role in the fourth installment.

In addition, former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was also featured in a significant role. She was cast as Luna in The Expendables 3, which saw her character be recruited by Barney Ross, played by Sylvester Stallone. Her MMA background was showcased, which brought more legitimacy to her action scenes.

