Watch: When Chael Sonnen got punched by Sylvester Stallone in a movie

Former UFC athlete Chael Sonnen is a man of many talents. Since retiring from active competition, 'The American Gangster' has flawlessly transitioned into a sports analyst and YouTube personality.

'The Bad Guy' has also starred in a few films. In the Sylvester Stallone movie Grudge Match, Sonnen was part of a hilarious cameo wherein he got punched by the Rocky star. Sonnen portrays himself in the cameo.

In the scene, the UFC athlete engages in a war of words with Stallone and Robert De Niro's characters, Henry Sharp and Billy McDonnen, when they compare MMA with pro wrestling. Sonnen says:

"Is this what they call manners? You come out here in our venue in front of our fans and compare us to wrestling?.. I'm the guy who is asking you to pick up one of your little arms and throw it at my direction so I can put you on you a** and you tell these fans if it felt scripted."

The scene ends with the former UFC athlete getting knocked out by Henry Sharp with a right hook.

Watch Chael Sonnen getting punched by Sylvester Stallone below:

Which movies and TV shows has Chael Sonnen starred in?

UFC's favorite trash talker Chael Sonnen has been a part of quite a few film and TV projects. The Oregon native's first acting gig came back in 2006 in the crime drama Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Sonnen portrayed crime suspect James 'Jimbo' Duncan in the series. James Duncan appeared in the twentieth episode of the show's fifth season.

Watch Sonnen's cameo in Law and Order below:

The former UFC athlete was then seen in the 2012 Kevin James starrer, Here Comes the Boom. In the film, Sonnen portrays one of the fighters that James' character Scott Voss defeats before getting a UFC contract.

Watch Sonnen in Here Comes the Boom below:

'The American Gangster' was also a part of the full four episodes of the 2017 pro-wrestling show One Night Only: GFW Amped Anthology. The series was produced by Global Force Wrestling, and Sonnen was one of the leading commentators for the show.

Watch Sonnen commentating on GFW Amped Anthology below:

The former UFC title challenger will next be seen in the action-thriller Mojave Diamonds. Fellow UFC veterans Donald Cerrone and Quinton Jackson are also part of the project. The movie is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to be released in 2023.

