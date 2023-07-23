Luciana Andrade put the spread of misinformation about the ring girls to bed earlier this year.

Fighter pay has been a hot topic for many years in the UFC and many fighters have been vocal about the unequal revenue share within the promotion. However, things escalated after there were questions raised by UFC fighter Uriah Hall who claimed that the ring girls are potentially earning more than some of the fighters.

In response, Luciana Andrade slammed the fighters for spreading misinformation during her appearance on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Stating that ring girls are subjected to a lot of hate because of such statements, Andrade said:

"It’s just crazy to me that people still think that’s true. We get so much hate whenever a fighter says something like that.....It’s kind of irresponsible sometimes when you do know it’s not true but you do use us as a scapegoat to create hype or clicks."

She added:

"I have the most respect for fighters....it’s so entertaining for us to watch but it comes with a sacrifice for them. But it was never a competition with fighters we never said we were more important than fighters...but of all the people you could use you use us to complain about fighter pay?"

Take a look at the clip below:

Luciana Andrade has her own show with Ariel Helwani

Despite working regularly with the UFC, Andrade has not limited herself to the role of a ring girl. Earlier this year, she started her own podcast with Ariel Helwani called 'Ariel & The Bad Girl'.

It is worth noting that Ariel Helwani isn't on good terms with UFC president Dana White. Speaking of the same during early episodes of the show, Helwani asked Andrade about White potentially having any objection to the two working together.

However, that wasn't the case and instead, Dana White was supportive of her. Addressing the situation, Luciana said:

"Not really. So, technically I'm an independent contractor. So, I don't have to ask them but I did it anyways, you know, out of respect and relationship with the company for almost nine years. So, I did ask Dana and he was like, 'No, you can do whatever you want.' He did appreciate me asking but you know, they're super supportive."

Watch the full episode below: