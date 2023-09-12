"We need a paternity test" - Fans revisit Nina-Marie Daniele stunning Don Frye with wild Sean Strickland speculation

Fans have revisited Nina-Maire Daniele stunning Don Frye with Sean Strickland speculations.

Don Frye is an iconic figure in the UFC. The MMA legend is known for his opinions on old-school masculinity and is devoted to its principles. While such principles don't coincide with the mentality of this generation, Sean Strickland seems to embody them quite vocally.

The same led to Nina-Marie Daniele once asking Don Frye about any connections to the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion. During an interview with the UFC legend earlier this year, Daniele asked Frye if he had a child that he didn't know of and said:

"Don you remind a lot of a friend of mine....I was wondering if you..You remind me so much of him and I wanted to know if you have any kids out there that you don't know of?"

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment sections of the post with their thoughts. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"All I'm saying is that we need a paternity test us. Such an honor to chat with you Don!!!!"

"I could definitely see this. Two of the most patriotic men the MMA world has ever seen."

"Y'all definitely share some lineage if not directly."

Fan reactions

Israel Adesanya's coach gives honest assessment of UFC 293 loss against Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland upset the odds this past weekend after beating Israel Adesanya convincingly and becoming the new UFC middleweight champion. However, despite the fact that Strickland was able to get the better of Adesanya on the night, the latter's coach Eugene Bareman believes 'The Last Stylebender' should've and could've won the fight.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Bareman spoke about how they had an off night against Sean Strickland and stated:

"He knows that capability-wise that was a fight that he could've won and should've won and he didn't perform. Respect like, when I say, when someone says, when a coach says or anybody who knows the sport says that he had an off night or he didn't perform, that doesn't mean, that's not an excuse, they're acknowledging that the other person made them not perform."

Catch Eugene Bareman's comments in the video below (1:57):