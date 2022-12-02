“We're going to put on a show” - Matheus Gabriel believes someone will be submitted in showdown with Kade Ruotolo

Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) phenom Matheus Gabriel guarantees that his upcoming grappling war with Kade Ruotolo won’t go the full 10 minutes.

The lightweight submission grappling world title will be up for grabs at ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs Malykhin, in Ruotolo’s first-ever world title defense against an extremely dangerous foe.

Gabriel’s attempt to dethrone the American BJJ ace will emanate live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on December 2 (US Primetime). The entire stacked card can be watched live and for free for existing North American Prime Video subscribers.

After submitting Uali Kurzhev with a heel hook to claim the golden strap, Ruotolo became a household name overnight.

The 19-year-old is indeed one of the most exciting submission grapplers in the world right now.

Gabriel, on the other hand, believes he has all the necessary tools to upset the favored world champion. After all, he’s also an IBJJF BJJ World Champion and has won a lot of tournaments in both gi and no-gi.

The 25-year-old told ONE Championship:

“Every week, I train with and without the gi. I don't just do one thing, I like to train both styles, and I think that's what makes me different. So, I'm always ready to fight with or without the gi.”

Furthermore, the Brazilian vowed to put on a show for the Filipinos in attendance and millions watching at home. Both talented grapplers will be gunning for the highlight reel finish and possibly even a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Gabriel added:

“Kade Ruotolo has competed more in no-gi competitions and has had a great season. I believe that my no-gi game is very good, I have a very aggressive no-gi game, and I think the fight will be very busy. There will probably be a submission in this fight. We're both going to fight looking for the submission, we're not going there to have a close fight. We're going to put on a show!”

Matheus Gabriel is grateful to draw Kade Ruotolo in his ONE debut

Gabriel’s trial by fire against a fellow ground virtuoso like Ruotolo is certainly one of the most highly anticipated matches of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 5 card.

For one, we’ll get to see the Atos representative against a fellow BJJ black belt who also comes from a new generation of elite grapplers.

Ruotolo, of course, is not the type to just play guard and try to milk the clock. He brings forth an uber-aggressive style that definitely draws more fans to the beauty of grappling-only matches.

Meanwhile, Gabriel says he fights the same way and can’t wait to share the circle with the reigning world champion:

“My expectation in my debut in ONE against Kade Ruotolo is very high. I am very happy and looking forward to making this debut. I'm very happy with the opportunity to fight for the belt. Kade is a guy who has a very aggressive game, who fights forward all the time. I like this game, it's a style I like, always fighting forward. I really admire his style.”

Poll : 0 votes