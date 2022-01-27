“We will see in the ring who is going to be KO’d” - Francesko Xhaja thinks he will stop Rade Opacic’s knockout streak

Francesko Xhaja will have a tough test versus Rade Opacic in his promotional debut this Friday, January 28. However, the Albanian fighter views this fight as just another day in the office.

Opacic has been vocal about his chances of extending his three-match knockout run against Francesko Xhaja. In the lead-up to their heavyweight kickboxing duel at ONE: Only the Brave, the Serbian tank warned the debuting star that he would knock his lights out and extend his perfect streak.

Francesko Xhaja did not directly respond to Opacic's arrogant claims, but cheekily told ONE that it could be a different story altogether.

“Of course, we will see inside the ring. It's easy to talk in the interviews, but we will see in the ring who is going to be the guy that will be KO'd.”

“You will see it on the 28th. I am not the kind of guy who is gonna tell you. I don't like to talk that much before the fight. I prefer to talk inside the ring. Let the ring speak for me.”

The Venice resident is indeed a man of few words. There is nothing much about him in the media, or any past interviews where he has claimed that he would destroy opponents.

To the Albanian martial artist, all he cares about is his game plan, executing his corner man's advice and letting his potent right hand rip through his enemy’s defense.

Francesko Xhaja warns he will use everything in his arsenal to throw off Opacic

The SB Gym star's heavy right hand and rib-rattling knees have damaged some of his rivals in the past.

Francesko Xhaja brings a wealth of experience against top strikers from various promotions worldwide. With that experience, he does not think too much about the Serbian’s offensive threat:

“We have quite a similar style. We are both good with kicks and striking. I think it will be a pretty tough match, but I'm sure I will overcome all the adversities and I think I will end Opacic.”

“I am a well-rounded fighter. I have pretty good technique, clean shots, and powerful shots. explosiveness is one of my key features. And of course, with Opacic, I will use the whole package, not one technique in particular, but I will bring all of it, using it inside the ring to win this fight.”

