Welterweight star Agilan Thani’s home ravaged by floodwaters in Malaysia

Malaysia has been hit by one of its worst floods in recent years. Agilan Thani, like many of his countrymen, was not prepared for the catastrophe. However, the ONE Championship fighter was thankful that his fiancee, Anchali, and their two dogs were free from harm.

In his Instagram post, the fighter also known as ‘Alligator’, thanked his father and his fiancee’s close friends for helping them through the ordeal. Agilan Thani posted the following along with a couple of pictures of the flood:

“What a week it has been. It started with rain for 2 days straight flooding my house till my chest, on top of that premium trying to constantly jump in the water, and me and my lady went out to check on our car and ended up helping out a lady walk thru the flood.”

“Me being a prick constantly cranky and mad at @yas_its_anchali and yet she still put up with it, and I truly owe this women a lot, and with all this she still managed to get her friends @eileenhow @emmersdale and @ckmonte. U guys are saviors, truly appreciate you guys coming all the way to help us out. And of course, my dad can't thank him enough always there when I need him.”

Agilan Thani reminds everyone to be kind, Malaysians continue to help one another

Agilan Thani also revealed in his post that floods reached up to his chest. The first floor of his two-storey house was visibly damaged due to the flood's current. Furthermore, his car was also completely submerged.

“With all said and done we are safe, of course our whole house got washed away but we got a lot cleanings to do, until then be safe and be kind guys times like this be there for people who are in need.”

As per Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency, the flood exceeded dangerous levels in six states in Malaysia on Sunday, December 19, following continuous heavy rains since December 17.

Malaysians gathered together to help those severely affected by the disaster by offering each other basic necessities, shelter, and care.

