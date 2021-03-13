What is Beneil Dariush's UFC record ahead of possible Tony Ferguson fight?

Beneil Dariush is reportedly set to fight Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout at UFC 262 on May 15th, 2021.

The general consensus regarding the potential Beneil Dariush vs. Tony Ferguson matchup is that it will be the biggest fight of Dariush’s career thus far. It will be his best chance yet to earn himself a UFC lightweight title shot.

Today, we briefly examine Beneil Dariush’s overall MMA record and UFC record, ahead of the possible Tony Ferguson fight.

What is Beneil Dariush’s MMA record?

Beneil Dariush started training in BJJ (Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) in 2007 and went on to become a highly accomplished BJJ competitor in the ensuing years. Dariush made his professional MMA debut in November 2009 and amassed an undefeated 7-0 record until January 2014.

The final fight in Beneil Dariush’s undefeated streak was also his UFC debut, where he defeated Charlie Brenneman via first-round submission at UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Philippou.

Beneil Dariush’s second UFC fight saw him lose for the first time in his MMA career. Dariush’s eighth MMA fight was a first-round TKO loss against Ramsey Nijem at UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs. Nelson in April 2014.

Since his UFC debut, Beneil Dariush has been a mainstay in the organization and has experienced several ups and downs in his MMA career.

Presently, Beneil Dariush’s MMA record stands at 20 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Out of Dariush’s 20 wins, 5 came via KO/TKO, 8 via submission, and 7 via decision. Meanwhile, in regards to Dariush’s 4 losses, 3 came via KO/TKO and 1 via submission.

What is Beneil Dariush’s UFC record?

All 4 of Beneil Dariush’s MMA losses have come in the UFC. Additionally, the sole draw of his career also transpired in the UFC – a majority draw against Evan Dunham at UFC 216 in October 2017.

Beneil Dariush’s UFC record stands at 14 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. Out of Dariush’s 14 UFC wins, 3 came via KO/TKO, 5 via submission, and 6 via decision. Dariush’s UFC losses comprise 3 via KO/TKO and 1 via submission.

Beneil Dariush is currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC lightweight division. His opponent, the No. 5-ranked UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson, is an MMA icon whose legendary 12-fight win streak was snapped in May 2020.

Tony Ferguson is on a two-fight losing streak after having his winning ways ended by Justin Gaethje in May 2020. He then lost to Charles Oliveira in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush is on a six-fight win streak. Dariush’s most recent fight was a split decision win over Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov in February 2021.

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the possible UFC 262 matchup between Beneil Dariush and Tony Ferguson? Sound off in the comments.