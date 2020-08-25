Dominick Cruz is one of the greatest fighters this sport has ever seen. Even after the loss to Henry Cejudo, many believe that he is the greatest bantamweight in UFC history. However, who should he fight next? Should he call it quits after the loss to Cejudo? Or should he come back for one more legacy fight?

Pedri Munhoz fought the former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar in his last fight. A lot was on the stake going into this fight for both the fighters. Pedro Munhoz was coming off a loss to Aljamain Sterling. And it was his first fight after one year away from the octagon.

On the other hand, this was the final chance for the veteran, Frankie Edgar to prove to the world that he still got it. Edgar has had some bad losses in the featherweight division. he lost to Max Holloway in a fight where Holloway dominated from start to finish. He lost to The Korean Zombie in a short notice fight in brutal fashion. Had Edgar not won this fight fans would have put a lot of pressure on him to announce retirement.

But, Frankie Edgar defied the odds yet again. He looked better than expected after dropping down to bantamweight at the final stage of his career. Frankie Edgar looked durable in the bantamweight division. He took some heavy punches from Munhoz but was still able to fight a five high paced rounds.

Though he won a controversial decision it still counts. And now he has opened the doors for some exciting matchups in the bantamweight division.

Should Frankie Edgar fight Dominick Cruz next?

It's hard to overlook the biggest fight for Frankie Edgar in the bantamweight division, which is Dominick Cruz. Both are two of the legends in the sport of MMA and have accomplished some incredible things.

Dominick Cruz is arguably the most decorated bantamweight in UFC history. He has beaten some of the best bantamweights in the world. However, he lost his last fight to Henry Cejudo. He believed that the fight should not have been stopped. Nevertheless, that's still a loss in his record. And there is no way Dominick Cruz would like to end his career on a loss. So we can expect another return from Cruz sooner or later.

On the other hand, Frankie Edgar is still relatively new to this division. The majority of the fans believe that Pedro Munhoz won that fight. However, it can't be overlooked that Edgar looked brilliant in the fight. Though he will be targeting the bantamweight title before he retires from the sport he needs to fight Dominick Cruz before he takes on the hungry contenders.

This fight will be huge for the legacies of both Edgar and Cruz. Besides that, this is a fun matchup. Both Frankie Edgar and Cruz are two of the most complete mixed martial artists in UFC and the fight between them will be nothing less of a chess match.