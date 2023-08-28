What is Canelo Alvarez's real name? What does the nickname mean? 'Canelo' meaning explained

Canelo Alvarez's real name is Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan.

The Mexican superstar is one of the most famous faces in the sport today. Having notched wins over names such as Gennadiy Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, and more, Alvarez is one of the best boxers today. Furthermore, his star power is unmatched.

The boxer is also one of just a few sporting figures who is known by just one name. While fans know Canelo by just his first name alone, many would also be shocked to learn that's not his name. In fact, that name is nothing more than a nickname.

For the unaware, Canelo is the masculine word for Cinnamon in Spanish. The nickname is actually quite a common one for those with red hair. While proud of his Mexican roots, Alvarez has speculated that his red hair was the byproduct of an Irish grandfather somewhere in his past.

Now, one of the best boxers on the planet, he was bullied as a youth for his red hair. In school, Alvarez has revealed that his classmates would regularly call him 'Jícama con Chile', a popular snack in Mexico.

While he was bulled as a youth for his look, Canelo Alvarez has reclaimed it as an adult. Furthermore, he's taken a nickname and built an entire brand with it.

Eddy Reynoso discusses decision behind naming Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez's longtime coach has quite a good reason for his nickname.

Eddy Reynoso has long been with Saul Alvarez, training him since he was 14 years old. Nearly two decades later, the fighter and coach have a great connection that's hard to replicate by even the best in the sport.

In a 2012 interview with the LA Times, the coach discussed why his fighter was now going by Canelo Alvarez. There, Reynoso explained that with the boxer's upbringing, he wanted his new nickname to be a softer one.

Especially given that he was being mocked at school for his hair color, Reynoso decided to have the boxer own his features. Explaining the nickname, the trainer stated:

"I wanted [his boxing nickname] to be something softer, nicer, because he was being called such harsh things... If you have a field full of cows and they are all black except one, which is red, you look at the red one. And if it happens that the red one is the one who gives the best milk, then you know you have something special, and you say, ‘Wow!’ ”