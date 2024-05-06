What if Conor McGregor didn't break his leg at UFC 264?

Conor McGregor is scheduled to make his long-awaited return to the octagon on June 29, which will almost be exactly three years since his last bout at UFC 264. The Irishman, unfortunately, suffered a fractured tibia and fibula that required surgery and a lengthy rehab.

With fans eagerly awaiting 'The Notorious' octagon return, it leads many to wonder what his career could have looked like had he not broken his leg. During his hiatus and before his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier, McGregor had been at odds with several fighters on social media.

The Irishman definitely wouldn't have had any shortage of opponents as he appeared to be linked with the top-ranked lightweights including Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and Poirier. He also had experience competing at 170 pounds and could have very well pursued bouts against the likes of Jorge Masvidal or even a trilogy against Nate Diaz.

'The Notorious' also hinted at the possibility of a rematch against former foe Max Holloway as well as a long-awaited grudge match against Tony Ferguson. Based on the potential opponents available, the UFC could have booked many non-title fights for McGregor that would generate plenty of interest from fans.

Check out Conor McGregor's post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan following his loss at UFC 264 below:

Could Conor McGregor have earned a title shot if he didn't break his leg at UFC 264?

Although three years of his prime passed with him being forced to watch from the sidelines, it wasn't far-fetched for Conor McGregor to earn another title shot had he not broken his leg.

If 'The Notorious' had regrouped and defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the win would have put him in line for a lightweight title shot. At the time, Charles Oliveira was less than two months removed from winning the vacant lightweight championship.

Oliveira made his first title defense against Poirier later that year at UFC 269, so that signifies that the bout between 'The Diamond' and McGregor was a title eliminator. If the Irishman earned an impressive win over the Louisiana native, he could have very well earned a title shot against the Brazilian.

Check out Culture MMA's tweet featuring Charles Oliveira calling out Conor McGregor below:

