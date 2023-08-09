"What in the David Brent is this" - Undefeated featherweight in Spider-man suit during Joshua vs. Helenius undercard presser has fans cringing

Things took a humorous turn at the Joshua vs. Helenius pre-fight press conference when an undefeated featherweight boxer named Brandon Scott made an appearance wearing a Spider-man costume.

Scott is currently 5-0 as a professional boxer and is scheduled to go up against Louis Norman on August 12. The event will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England and will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between Joshua and Helenius.

Upon getting an opportunity to speak at the press conference, the 19-year-old hilariously spoke about how boxing manager Eddie Hearn picked him to feature on the Joshua vs. Helenius card.

"You know s**t's hit the fan when Spider-man's being called to save the day. Look, I know what every one of you is thinking. I'm thinking the exact same thing, 'What is he doing here?' The only thing that I can put it down to is obviously there was all that trouble with the positive tests and [Eddie Hearn's] gone, 'Right, who can I get on the show that's definitely clean?' He's looked at his list of boxers, seen my name and gone, 'Right, if there's anyone that's not on something, it's that scrawny nerd.'"

Scott then went on to praise 'AJ' but in his own unique way.

"But look, I could never turn an opportunity like this down. I mean, Anthony Joshua is my biggest inspiration in boxing. I actually see a lot of myself in Anthony Joshua. Well, besides the muscles, the money, the pe**s size. He can't help that. I'm just genetically gifted," said Brandon Scott at the Joshua vs. Helenius press conference.

Scott's speech evoked various reactions from people on social media, many of whom found the 19-year-old's antics humorous.

What in the David Brent is this," said a Twitter user.

But there were others who found his actions cringe.

You can see a compilation of the reactions below:

Reactions to Brandon Scott's speech at the Joshua vs. Helenius presser

Joshua vs. Helenius: How 'The Nordic Nightmare' stepped up on short-notice to fight 'AJ'

Anthony Joshua was originally supposed to lock horns against Dillian Whyte in a rematch on August 12. Their first encounter took place in December 2015 and ended with 'AJ' getting his hand raised via TKO in the second round.

But the rematch could not become a reality as Whyte had to withdraw from the match after failing a doping test.

Robert Helenius, who just competed against and defeated Mika Mielonen via a third-round TKO on August 5, was brought in as a short-notice replacement.

If 'The Nordic Nightmare' is able to pull off two victories just one week apart, his star power could shoot up significantly in the boxing world.