What is former UFC analyst Jimmy Smith's new role with the WWE?

Former UFC analyst Jimmy Smith’s new role in the WWE is that of a play-by-play commentator.

Having worked as a commentator and analyst in the past for notable sports organizations like Bellator MMA and the UFC, Jimmy Smith is now set to start working in one of the most coveted roles in the professional wrestling industry – the role of the play-by-play commentator on WWE’s Monday Night RAW.

Jimmy Smith will work alongside color commentators Corey Graves and Byron Saxton on Monday Night RAW. Smith will also be a part of the commentary team for WWE's pay-per-view events.

Jimmy Smith’s new role has been confirmed by the WWE

The WWE has put forth a statement on their official website, confirming that Jimmy Smith will indeed be serving as the lead play-by-play announcer on the commentary team for Monday Night RAW.

The WWE is widely regarded as one of the most well-known and successful sports-entertainment organizations in the world. It’s the world’s premier professional wrestling-based sports-entertainment company.

WWE prides itself on putting forth high-quality sports-entertainment content that caters to viewers of all ages. Be it the ‘Attitude Era’, the ‘Ruthless Aggression Era’, or the modern-day PG-friendly product put forth by the WWE, Monday Night RAW has remained a constant as the company’s flagship show.

WWE’s Monday Night RAW is the longest-running weekly episodic TV program in the United States of America. Needless to say, Jimmy Smith landing the role of the play-by-play commentator on Monday Night RAW is believed to be a huge accomplishment for the longtime MMA personality.

Jimmy Smith has worked for Bellator MMA and the UFC in the past, besides serving in WWE NXT as well

Jimmy Smith worked as a commentator for Bellator MMA for about seven years. Smith also worked in the UFC, joining the UFC commentary team in 2018 and working there for a year.

Furthermore, Jimmy Smith joined the WWE earlier this year (2021) and has worked with the WWE’s NXT brand. The NXT brand is considered to be an important part of the WWE machinery.

Acting as the WWE’s developmental brand, NXT helps newcomers, as well as established talents, refine their in-ring wrestling and promo skills. On that note, Jimmy Smith has worked on the pre-show panels and commentary team of the NXT brand.

Moreover, the consensus in the pro wrestling community is that Jimmy Smith has been working with longtime WWE play-by-play commentator Michael Cole behind the scenes, learning about the role from Cole.

Jimmy Smith also works as the daily host of SiriusXM's ‘Unlocking the Cage’ and has hosted ‘American Ninja Warrior’ on G4.

As revealed by the WWE, Smith will be starting his job as the play-by-play announcer of Monday Night RAW from Monday, May 31st, 2021, at 8/7c on the USA Network.