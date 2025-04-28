  • home icon
  What happened between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney? Exploring the PED ridden history of the pair's first pro fight

What happened between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney? Exploring the PED ridden history of the pair’s first pro fight

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Apr 28, 2025 06:52 GMT
Everything to know about Ryan Garcia (left) and Devin Haney
Everything to know about Ryan Garcia (left) and Devin Haney's (right) rivalry. [Image courtesy: @goldenboy on Instagram]

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's feud began last year, when they squared off in their first professional boxing matchup.

Haney lost the bout via majority decision. However, Garcia's victory was turned into a no-contest after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance ostarine, which resulted in a one-year suspension.

What happened between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney?

Devin Haney put his WBC junior welterweight title on the line against Ryan Garcia in April 2024, however Garcia missed weight by 3.2 pounds, making him ineligible for the belt. Their bout at Brooklyn's Barclays Center went ahead as planned and saw 'King Ry' prevail via majority decision after he delivered a dominant performance, dropping Haney three times.

However, the combat sports world was stunned to learn that Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. As a result, the boxing superstar's victory was overturned to a no contest, and he was suspended from the sport for a year and fined $1.2 million.

Haney sued Garcia in September last year for battery, fraud, and breach of contract after the latter's reported use of illegal substances during their fight. However, Garcia has repeatedly insisted on his innocence and asked Haney and his father Bill to accept the loss gracefully.

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney return on the same boxing card

Ryan Garcia's suspension ended last week and he is set to face Rolando Romero for the WBA welterweight title in the main event of Ring Magazine's FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, which will take place on May 2 in Times Square, New York. The co-main event will feature a 12-round welterweight bout between Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez.

Ahead of the Ramirez matchup, Haney spoke to The Ring and stated that Garcia shouldn't have been allowed in the squared circle so soon.

''I definitely feel like if a guy could just get a one-year ban, take one year out the ring and pay a million dollars, when he is making a lotta millions, it’s nothing, at the end of the day...But no, I think cheaters should get banned from the sport...We’re putting our life on the line every time we step into that ring. So, you know, it could’ve went totally wrong in that fight.'' [H/t: The Ring]

Garcia and Haney are expected to face each other in a rematch this year.

