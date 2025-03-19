"What happens to you?" - When Joe Rogan asked RFK Jr. about getting into office after making controversial allegations about uncle JFK's assassination

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long claimed that the CIA was involved in the assassinations of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, and his father, Robert F. Kennedy. During a 2023 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan directly addressed the risks of making such claims:

“You’re talking about your uncle, who was assassinated and you believe the intelligence agencies were a part of that... What happens to you?”

Kennedy Jr. acknowledged the potential dangers of his accusations but maintained he would not be deterred:

"I gotta be careful, I’m aware of that, I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear of it — at all. But I’m not stupid about it and I take precautions."

The current U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services has repeatedly expressed skepticism about the official accounts of his family’s assassinations, arguing that intelligence agencies played a role.

Joe Rogan disagrees with Donald Trump’s 51st State remark

Joe Rogan recently pushed back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s idea that Canada could become the 51st state. The UFC commentator shared his thoughts on episode #2290 of The Joe Rogan Experience, featuring comedian Michael Kosta.

Rogan called for better relations between the two nations, dismissing the idea of a U.S.-Canada conflict as “ridiculous.” He also criticized Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, comparing him to his predecessor, Justin Trudeau:

"So I don't know what's happening with their politics, but I just want America and Canada to get along. I think it's ridiculous ... And I don't really think they should be our 51st state. Yeah. I said it. It'll be fun if it happened. It will be fun."

Trump, who returned to office in January 2025 after winning the 2024 election, has made headlines for his stance on U.S.-Canada relations. His comments about potentially annexing Canada have stirred political debate, especially amid claims of a growing trade war.

