What's next for Darren Till after UFC 228?

UFC 228 is in the books and it was a bad night for Darren Till.

Till was overwhelmed by his veteran opponent, Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley who dominated him from the opening bell until Till finally submitted in the second round after having no answer for Woodley's blistering attacks.

With that defeat, his first in the sport of mixed martial arts, Till has lost his first title shot in UFC and has to go back to the drawing board.

Darren Till is the UK's finest UFC export since company legend Michael Bisping and is the man UFC are banking on becoming Britain's next superstar and a lucrative outlet for them in that market.

Till burst onto the UFC scene on May 30, 2015 after accepting a fight with Wendell de Oliveira Marques on just nine days notice. After absorbing significant punishment in the first round, Till impressively rebounded to knock out his opponent for the victory.

Till's next bout was a Draw in a Majority Decision versus Nicolas Dalby which was the "Fight of the Night." From there, the Liverpool born Till has not looked back, rolling over the competition, earning four consecutive which earned him the Welterweight Championship match with Tyrone Woodley.

So, what's next?

Till walks away defeated at UFC 228

Till has one fight left on current deal. It is a contract that is likely to be extended despite the Woodley loss. Till, at only 25 years of age, still has a massive upside. He will learn from his defeat and bounce back. His opponent in his next bout right now is unclear. It is likely he will clash with another Welterweight contender to potentially earn a re-match with Woodley or whoever is the champion at that point.

Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos would seem to be potential opponents that would be beneficial to Till, should he be victorious.

The future remains bright. Till will be back.