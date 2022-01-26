What is the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Only The Brave?

If you're looking for the ONE Championship start time for ONE: Only The Brave, you've come to the right place.

The event will take place on January 28 live at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 6:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SGT).

FIGHT CARD Smokin' Jo Nattawut steps up to face Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Semifinals and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Davit Kiria is your NEW main event 🥊 Don't miss these elite strikers and more this Friday! #ONEOnlyTheBrave

The event features a stacked card filled with explosive action from kickboxing to MMA.

Headlining the event are four of the world's best strikers, as part of the semi-final round of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix. Tournament favorite Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong fights Davit Kiria in the main event. In the co-main event, Jo Nattawut will lock horns with No.4-ranked Chingiz Allazov.

For a list of ONE Championship start times for ONE: Only The Brave across different platforms, check out the information below:

ONE Championship start time of ONE: Only The Brave

Globally

ONE: Only The Brave will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 6:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 28 January.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, New Zealand, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the event live on Bleacher Report, B/R App, or B/R’s YouTube channel beginning with the main card with a ONE Championship start time of 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 28 January.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Only The Brave, the main card will immediately be made available to stream on B/R’s YouTube channel.

China

Watch the show live beginning with the lead card on iQiYi or Douyin with a ONE Championship start time of 6:30 p.m. China Standard Time (CST) on Friday, 28 January.

The main card broadcasts live on Henan, iQiYi and Douyin at 8:30 p.m. CST on Friday, 28 January.

SZTV5 will air a delayed showing of ONE: Only The Brave from 11 to 12 p.m. CST on Wednesday, 2 February, Thursday, 3 February, and Friday, 4 February.

Finally, QHTV will air a delayed showing of ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, 26 February.

India

Watch the event live beginning with the lead card on Disney+ Hotstar or Star Sports Select 1 at 4 p.m. India Standard Time (IST) on Friday, 28 January.

Source: ONE Championship website

For more information regarding ONE Championship start time of ONE: Only The Brave, click here.

