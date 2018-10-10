×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Opinion: What's next for Michelle Waterson at the Strawweight division 

Husein Jetpurwala
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
15   //    10 Oct 2018, 07:58 IST

UFC 229: Waterson v Herrig
UFC 229: Waterson v Herrig

The biggest UFC event in history took place on Saturday, October 6 from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The 5 fight main card was filled with some exciting contests and world-class fighters but was eventually overshadowed by the brawl after the main event.

After every pay-per-view event, UFC fans wonder who the winners will face off against next in the Octagon. And with another UFC event gone by let us look at a new opponent for UFC 229 opening bout winner Michelle Waterson.

Michelle Waterson should face Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Michelle Waterson showcased one of the most complete performances of her career when she defeated Felice Herrig by unanimous decision in an all-important bout for the strawweight division.

The former Invicta FC champ at 115 pounds has had some inconsistency in her UFC career, but Waterson put on one of her most prolific performance of her career at UFC 229.

UFC 223: Kowalkiewicz v Herrig
UFC 223: Kowalkiewicz v Herrig

Waterson called out Karolina Kowalkiewicz earlier this year speaking on a slip n' dip podcast, but her demands were ignored.

“I’ve not [fought Karolina yet], you must be reading my mind,” Waterson said.
“I think that would be a great fight.”

This match-up makes sense as Karolina and Waterson both defeated Felice Herrig. It would also be an interesting match up as both (Karolina & Michelle) are well-established strikers. Michelle Waterson, a karate practitioner and Karolina who trained in Muay Thai before turning pro mixed martial artist.

With talks of Jessica Andrade facing Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk moving up to 125 pounds division, the Polish born seems like the right opponent for the American.

Kowalkowitcz last lost against Jessica Andrade at UFC 228 in September via knockout. Karolina would be looking to make a comeback and once again fight for the Strawweight Title. This could be the right time to pair her up against Waterson.

This matchup even makes sense according to the women strawweight rankings where Michelle Waterson ranks at no 7 and Karolina Kowalkiewicz at no 5.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Michelle Waterson Karolina Kowalkiewicz UFC Fighters
Husein Jetpurwala
CONTRIBUTOR
Articles on Cricket, Combat Sports and sometimes football. Blogs and Vlogs on aspects of sports and fitness. Have a Nice
The most wins by female fighters in UFC history
RELATED STORY
Three Best Michelle Waterson Fights
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig Fight...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Former UFC Champ Holly Holms takes up the...
RELATED STORY
The 5 shortest UFC title reigns in history
RELATED STORY
Who is Jessica Andrade?
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fighters with the most victories before their first...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Darren Till confirms his move to the...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229 News: Conor McGregor willing to spearhead the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC fighters who have never won a belt
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us