Opinion: What's next for Michelle Waterson at the Strawweight division

UFC 229: Waterson v Herrig

The biggest UFC event in history took place on Saturday, October 6 from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. The 5 fight main card was filled with some exciting contests and world-class fighters but was eventually overshadowed by the brawl after the main event.

After every pay-per-view event, UFC fans wonder who the winners will face off against next in the Octagon. And with another UFC event gone by let us look at a new opponent for UFC 229 opening bout winner Michelle Waterson.

Michelle Waterson should face Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Michelle Waterson showcased one of the most complete performances of her career when she defeated Felice Herrig by unanimous decision in an all-important bout for the strawweight division.

The former Invicta FC champ at 115 pounds has had some inconsistency in her UFC career, but Waterson put on one of her most prolific performance of her career at UFC 229.

UFC 223: Kowalkiewicz v Herrig

Waterson called out Karolina Kowalkiewicz earlier this year speaking on a slip n' dip podcast, but her demands were ignored.

“I’ve not [fought Karolina yet], you must be reading my mind,” Waterson said.

“I think that would be a great fight.”

This match-up makes sense as Karolina and Waterson both defeated Felice Herrig. It would also be an interesting match up as both (Karolina & Michelle) are well-established strikers. Michelle Waterson, a karate practitioner and Karolina who trained in Muay Thai before turning pro mixed martial artist.

With talks of Jessica Andrade facing Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk moving up to 125 pounds division, the Polish born seems like the right opponent for the American.

Kowalkowitcz last lost against Jessica Andrade at UFC 228 in September via knockout. Karolina would be looking to make a comeback and once again fight for the Strawweight Title. This could be the right time to pair her up against Waterson.

This matchup even makes sense according to the women strawweight rankings where Michelle Waterson ranks at no 7 and Karolina Kowalkiewicz at no 5.