What did UFC veteran Bryan Caraway allegedly steal from Miesha Tate?

Bryan Caraway allegedly stole a 2015 Polaris RZR ATV (all-terrain vehicle) from Miesha Tate.

Former UFC fighter Bryan Caraway, who was in a long-term relationship with fellow former UFC fighter Miesha Tate, has been charged with insurance fraud. This charge is in relation to the ATV that belongs to Miesha Tate.

Bryan Caraway is facing several legal issues due to the ATV debacle

As reported by the Tri-City Herald, the 2015 Polaris RZR ATV, which legally belongs to Miesha Tate, is the center of Bryan Caraway’s ongoing legal troubles. Caraway allegedly forged the vehicle’s title and entered his name in place of Tate, thereby falsely portraying that the vehicle belongs to him and not Tate. Caraway then falsely claimed that the vehicle was stolen.

These accusations against Bryan Caraway can be traced back to a December 2018 incident where local law enforcement officials in the Tri-State area received a complaint from him about the vehicle being stolen. Investigators discovered several discrepancies in Caraway’s claims.

Court documents show that Bryan Caraway’s complaint about the vehicle being stolen came just a few days after he had bought a new insurance policy on the vehicle. Caraway had told the insurers that assets worth $18,500 were stolen – this included the ATV, helmets, a spare tire, and a battery charger.

Additionally, Bryan Caraway faces grand larceny charges, as authorities claim he stole the ATV twice from a Las Vegas property owned by Miesha Tate. These incidents of Caraway stealing the ATV took place well after the couple had parted ways with one another.

Bryan Caraway and Miesha Tate had been in a relationship since 2005 and broke up in 2017. The ATV incident came to the fore in 2018, with both parties making contradictory claims to the investigating authorities.

In the insurance investigation that ensued, Bryan Caraway claimed that Miesha Tate had given him the ATV when they ended their relationship in 2017. However, Tate contradicted his claims by stating that she never gifted or sold the ATV to Caraway.

Furthermore, Bryan Caraway has also been accused of telling an investigator that he wanted to “strangle” Miesha Tate and take the ATV back.

Advertisement

It’s alleged that Bryan Caraway reported the ATV as stolen after Miesha Tate took the vehicle and a trailer from the home that the two MMA fighters shared in Richland, Washington. Caraway asserted that he had no idea who had taken the ATV, which is why he reported it as stolen.

Moreover, a surveillance video from February 2019 shows Bryan Caraway stealing the ATV from Miesha Tate’s Las Vegas property. The LVPD (Las Vegas Police Department) tracked down the ATV found in Caraway’s current girlfriend’s garage. The police then returned the ATV to Miesha Tate.

Nevertheless, it’s alleged that just two weeks after this incident, Bryan Caraway was caught on surveillance video yet again as he stole the ATV from Miesha Tate’s Las Vegas property for the second time.

Advertisement

Bryan Caraway looks to sort out his legal issues

Bryan Caraway was placed on the Washington State’s Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Most Wanted list because of the aforementioned allegations and has since also missed a court date.

In the days that followed, Bryan Caraway contacted the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office in order to arrange a new arraignment date, and his name was then removed from the most wanted list.

Presently, Bryan Caraway is scheduled to make a court appearance in March 2021. Caraway is expected to enter a plea regarding charges of forgery, making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title, false claims of proof in excess of $1,500, and first-degree attempted theft.

Bryan Caraway and Miesha Tate’s current standing in MMA

Advertisement

Bryan Caraway’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision victory over Raja Shippen at Battlefield FC 2 in July 2019. On the other hand, former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate’s last MMA fight was a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016.

While Bryan Caraway continues competing as a professional MMA fighter, Miesha Tate retired after her loss at UFC 205 in November 2016. Tate currently serves as the Vice President for One Championship.