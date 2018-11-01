UFC 230: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in US and India

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 13 // 01 Nov 2018, 16:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 230 is an MMA event organized by UFC that will be taking place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The show is being built around a match between current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.

Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Chris Weidman vs Ronaldo Souza and Karl Roberson vs Jack Marshman

Below you will find the current match card for UFC 230 2018 along with where to watch UFC 230 2018, and other details about UFC 230 live stream information:

UFC 230 2018 Location:

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York.

Day and Date: Saturday, 3rd November.

Time: 10 PM ET (Main Card)

The current card for UFC 230 2018 includes:

Heavyweight

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

Middleweight

Chris Weidman vs Ronaldo Souza

Middleweight

David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier

Middleweight

Karl Roberson vs.Jack Marshman

Middleweight

Derek Brunson vs.Israel Adesanya

Preliminary card (Fox Sports 1)

Featherweight

Jason Knight vs Jordan Rinaldi

Women's Flyweight

Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Featherweight

Julio Arce vs.Sheymon Moraes

Welterweight

Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good

Preliminary card ( UFC Fight Pass)

Lightweight

Matt Frevola vs Lando Vannata

Featherweight

Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Bantamweight

Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson

Heavyweight

Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Lightweight

Ryan Castro vs. Dennis Buzukia

Lightweight

Jerome Mickle vs. Nick Fior

Where to watch

The early prelims start at 6:15PM ET, the FS1 prelims start at 8PM ET, and the main card airs on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.

How and Where to watch UFC 230 2018 live In India

Channel: Sony Six will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Date: Sunday, 4th November 2018.

Start time: UFC 230 begins at 7:30AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.