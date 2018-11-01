UFC 230: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in US and India
UFC 230 is an MMA event organized by UFC that will be taking place at the Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
The show is being built around a match between current UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis.
Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Chris Weidman vs Ronaldo Souza and Karl Roberson vs Jack Marshman
Below you will find the current match card for UFC 230 2018 along with where to watch UFC 230 2018, and other details about UFC 230 live stream information:
UFC 230 2018 Location:
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York.
Day and Date: Saturday, 3rd November.
Time: 10 PM ET (Main Card)
The current card for UFC 230 2018 includes:
Heavyweight
Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis
Middleweight
Chris Weidman vs Ronaldo Souza
Middleweight
David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier
Middleweight
Karl Roberson vs.Jack Marshman
Middleweight
Derek Brunson vs.Israel Adesanya
Preliminary card (Fox Sports 1)
Featherweight
Jason Knight vs Jordan Rinaldi
Women's Flyweight
Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi
Featherweight
Julio Arce vs.Sheymon Moraes
Welterweight
Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good
Preliminary card ( UFC Fight Pass)
Lightweight
Matt Frevola vs Lando Vannata
Featherweight
Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
Bantamweight
Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson
Heavyweight
Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
Lightweight
Ryan Castro vs. Dennis Buzukia
Lightweight
Jerome Mickle vs. Nick Fior
Where to watch
The early prelims start at 6:15PM ET, the FS1 prelims start at 8PM ET, and the main card airs on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET.
How and Where to watch UFC 230 2018 live In India
Channel: Sony Six will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.
Date: Sunday, 4th November 2018.
Start time: UFC 230 begins at 7:30AM in India.
The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.