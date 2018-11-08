×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

UFC Fight Night 139: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in India and US

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
21   //    08 Nov 2018, 13:14 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

UFC Fight Night 139 is an event that will be taking place on November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, United States

A match between former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung was expected to be the main event of the show. However, on October 26, it was reported that Edgar pulled out due to injury and replaced by The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight winner Yair Rodríguez.

Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Donald Cerrone vs Mike Perry and Mike Trizano vs Luis Pena.

Below you will find the current match card for UFC Fight Night 139 2018 along with where to watch UFC Fight Night 139 2018, and other details about UFC Fight Night 139 live stream information:


UFC Fight Night 139 2018 Location and Date:

Location: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, United States

Day and Date: Saturday, November 10, 2018

Time: 10 PM ET(main card)


The current card for UFC Fight Night 139 2018 includes:

 

UFC Fight Night 139 Main Card on FOX Sports 1 (10 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodriguez

170 lbs.: Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry

135 lbs.: Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie

155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises (Benavidez vs. Borg scrapped)

115 lbs.: Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers

155 lbs.: Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena

UFC Fight Night 139 “Prelims” On FOX Sports 1 (8 p.m. ET):

115 lbs.: Amanda Cooper vs. Ashley Yoder

145 lbs.: Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett

155 lbs.: Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther

155 lbs.: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa

UFC Fight Night 139 “Prelims” On UFC Fight Pass (7 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton

125 lbs.: Mark De La Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez

 

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 139:

You can watch UFC Fight Night 139 prelims on Fight Pass and the main show will be available on FOX Sports 1.

How and Where to watch UFC Fight Night 139 2018 live In India

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Sunday, 11th November 2018.

Start time: UFC Fight Night begins at 7:30AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.

Topics you might be interested in:
Yair Rodriguez Chan Sung Jung
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
UFC Fight Night 136: Matches Start time, Live streaming...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paolo - Matches Start time, Live...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 138: Matches Start time, Live streaming...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV...
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV...
RELATED STORY
UFC 229: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV...
RELATED STORY
Bellator 208: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV...
RELATED STORY
Brave 17: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV...
RELATED STORY
Bellator 207: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV...
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 138: What time will UFC Fight Night 138...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us