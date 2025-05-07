When Belal Muhammad explained how Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre set the example on silencing trash talkers

Belal Muhammad has a witty online presence and an ability to engage in banter, but he has previously dismissed that trash-talking as an unnecessary aspect of the fight game.

Muhammad joined Jim Norton and Matt Serra for the UFC 296 recap in December 2023. Colby Covington's crude comments about Leon Edwards' deceased father were one of the biggest storylines of the event.

Speaking about the growing trend of trash-talking in MMA, Muhammad noted that many fighters use it as a means to get attention in the age of the internet and social media. However, he criticized this practice, stating:

"At the end of the day, my legacy, my family, those are the ones that truly matter to me. So for me, to go out there and embarrass myself like a Colby Covington, where you have to go that low. It's like, 'Bro, who raised this guy? This guy looks stupid."

Muhammad further stated:

"I have young kids that are looking up to me and, I don't want them to think that you have to do that. GSP never had to do the trash-talking. Khabib never had to do the crazy trash-talking. He did it in the cage with dominant performances."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (20:58):

Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov are among the most dominant champions in MMA history. While the two consistently competed at the highest level, their professional conduct and respectful approach towards fellow competitors has been widely appreciated.

Despite his claims, ex-champ thinks Belal Muhammad could be taking the Colby Covington route

Belal Muhammad is expected to attempt his first welterweight title defence against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10. False rumors suggested that Maddalena was organizing a fundraiser to cover his coaching staff's travel expenses to Montreal, Canada, where the fight will take place.

After the confusion was cleared, Muhammad and Maddalena exchanged words online.

Check out the social media interaction below:

Expand Tweet

Reacting to Muhammad's comments in an episode of the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru and Henry podcast, former UFC welterweight champion Kamar Usman pointed out that the 36-year-old's comments were not very different from Colby Covington's, stating:

"I don't think that's very Muslim-esque. We don't care about that. It is what it is. This is a guy who really is, for as much as you say you don't like Covington for what Covington did to get to the top of the division and how he talks to people, you're not far from it right now."

He added:

"And I think a lot of fans see that, and a lot of fans understand that as well, but it is what it is. At least these two guys are going to be able to step in there and actually settle it, so I'm excited for that."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (23:00):

