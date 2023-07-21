When Conor McGregor crashed Jennifer Lopez's exclusive birthday bash after last-minute invitation from Cristiano Ronaldo

Conor McGregor was once invited to Jennifer Lopez's private birthday party by Cristiano Ronaldo.

As recalled by McGregor's conditioning coach Colin Bryne, Cristiano Ronaldo visited the gym 'The Notorious' was training at in 2016 for his rematch against Nate Diaz. Upon being asked as to what he was doing in Las Vegas, the Portuguese footballer revealed that he was going to Jennifer Lopez's birthday party.

Collin Bryne spoke about how Conor McGregor asked if he could come to the party and said (H/T ESPN):

"We're in Vegas training for the second [Nate] Diaz fight in 2016. Conor gets a message from [soccer star] Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronaldo comes down to the gym. Conor said to him, 'What are you doing in Las Vegas?' Ronaldo says, 'I'm going to Jennifer Lopez's birthday party tonight.' And then Conor just says jokingly, 'Can we go?' And Ronaldo says, 'Sure, no problem.' Then he bounced and sent Conor a text to where it was."

Colin Bryne further revealed how the party was at another private hotel inside Caesars Palace. They were initially denied entry by the concierge, however, they were taken to the party by a guy who recognized Conor McGregor.

While recalling how McGregor wasn't sure Jennifer Lopez knew who he was, Colin Bryne added:

"We were like, 'You better go up and say hello.' Conor's like, 'I don't know if she knows me.' He waves, and she's like, 'Oh my god, Conor!' She jumps up, grabs him by the hand and runs out with him toward the patio. On the patio, there's a whole dance thing going on. There's a deejay. Fat Joe is there. Ronaldo is out there. It was just absolutely brilliant."

Conor McGregor is now looking to make a comeback in 2024

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding McGregor's future. While he was billed to make a comeback this year, his failure of entering the USADA testing pool on time ruled out a return in 2023.

While Dana White was optimistic about his return in 2023 despite Conor McGregor failing to enter the USADA testing pool, his manager has seemingly ruled out the possibility of a bout this year. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Audie Attar claimed to be in talks with both the UFC and USADA, he revealed that the former champion is eyeing a 2024 return. He said:

"We're in active discussions with the UFC, we've spoken to USADA, we're gonna do things the right way. That's all I will say about that... But certainly he is looking for a comeback in 2024."

Catch Attar's comments below: