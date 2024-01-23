When Conor McGregor gave a brief but powerful reaction to Sean Strickland's emotional breakdown on Theo Von's podcast

Conor McGregor gave a powerful reaction to Sean Strickland momentarily breaking down on Theo Von's podcast last month

Last month, Strickland made an appearance on Von's podcast, This Past Weekend. While discussing a variety of topics, the then-UFC middleweight champion showed a side of him that was never seen before.

Strickland opened up and recalled a few incidents from his childhood that severely impacted him and briefly had a breakdown. As the clip of 'Tarzan' crying was quick to go viral on the internet, it brought out a reaction from McGregor as well.

Take a look at the video of Sean Strickland below:

The former UFC double champion commented on a post while offering words of encouragement for Strickland. He wrote:

"2 G’z fight on gentlemen, fight on!"

Conor McGregor's comment

For context, Strickland has always been quite vocal about his traumatic childhood. He had an abusive father, and despite the fact that he has talked about it numerous times, he has never been seen breaking down into tears.

Dana White believes Sean Strickland won the fight against Dricus du Plessis

Sean Strickland took on Dricus du Plessis in his first title defense this past Saturday but ultimately lost his belt via a split decision.

Following the bout, many have suggested that du Plessis didn't do enough to take the belt from the champion, and UFC CEO Dana White echoed this sentiment at the post-fight presser.

Speaking about the judges' decision, White stated that he had the fight even going into the fifth round and believes Strickland won the final frame. He said:

“I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. You know, it was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds. I mean, the jab was f*****g beautiful. You don’t see jabs like that in MMA. And the jabs did what they were supposed to do. Both of his [du Plessis] eyes were swollen shut."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

