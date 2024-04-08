When Conor McGregor missed out on Hollywood debut in Vin Diesel movie because he had to "go get his manhood back"

Conor McGregor's path to Hollywood wasn't always set for the recently released 'Road House' remake.

The UFC star was approached by Vin Diesel for a role in 'xXx: The Return of Zander Cage,' but McGregor ultimately pulled out due to a surprising reason.

Diesel, known for his action roles, revealed in an interview with Brazilian TV show Giro Combate that he envisioned an English-speaking fighter for the movie. He specifically created a role for McGregor, but the Irishman's first professional loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 threw a wrench into those plans. In an interview with Brazilian TV show Giro Combate, Vin Diesel said:

"I had created a role for Conor McGregor and after he lost to Nate Diaz, he had to go into a dark place, he had to get his manhood back to fight the second time, so he wasn't able to do this film, at the time."[h/t: MMAFighiting]

'The Notorious' did bounce back from the Diaz defeat, winning the rematch via decision five months later. However, Diesel needed to fill the role and maintain the desired English accent. He eventually turned to former middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Interestingly, Bisping's involvement with 'xXx' took an unexpected turn as well. While filming in Toronto, he received a call from UFC CEO Dana White offering him a chance to replace the injured Chris Weidman against then-middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 199. Bisping seized the opportunity and went on to score a first-round victory to become the middleweight champion.

Conor McGregor starter 'Road House' breaks viewership record

Despite his absence from the octagon, Conor McGregor continues to dominate headlines. The UFC superstar's acting debut in the remake of 'Road House' has proven to be a massive commercial success, shattering viewership records on streaming giant Prime Video.

'The Notorious' portrays the villainous 'Knox' in the film, which follows disgraced former UFC fighter Elwood Dalton, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who takes a job as a bouncer in the Florida Keys. The movie released less than a month ago and has garnered immense popularity on the streaming platform.

In a record-breaking feat, the movie attracted a staggering 50 million viewers worldwide within the first two weekends, surpassing previous launches on the streaming platform's 18-year history.

