When "irrelevant" CM Punk got blasted by Colby Covington after accusing him of racism - "Don’t use my name to get notoriety"

CM Punk was once slammed by Colby Covington after the former accused him of racism.

Covington has always been a controversial figure. The UFC welterweight has adopted a polarizing character, which is often frowned upon by many. Back in 2018, Punk voiced his opinion about him and accused the former UFC interim welterweight champion of racism.

He said (H/T Fightful):

"I get what Colby [Covington] is doing, but it's racist. Anything to do with racism is bullshit. Colby is targeting the lowest common denominator but it's not clever."

Reacting to the comments made by Punk, Covington clapped back by claiming that he did not care about what the former WWE star said. Suggesting that his name is being used to "get notoriety," 'Chaos' said this during an interview with Fightful Wrestling:

"This is coming from a guy who stole all his moves from KENTA. He's a fake motherf**ker, you can't believe a thing that comes out of his mouth. I didn't hear those remarks. I don't pay attention to someone who is irrelevant to MMA. Don't use my name to get notoriety and clout in the MMA world because you're a joke. You're 0-2 in the UFC against two bums they had to bring in. CM Punk should stick to his little bullsh*t, and leave the prime time to me."

What is CM Punk's MMA record?

CM Punk's transition into the world of MMA didn't go well. The WWE superstar signed with the UFC in 2014, but it wasn't until a year later that he started training in MMA. After training for a year, Punk made his debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in 2016.

Gall was considerably new to the sport as well and boasted a record of 2-0 at the time. While Punk was expected to put in at least a competitive performance, he was submitted via a rear-naked choke within the first two minutes of the fight.

In 2018, Punk returned for his second fight at UFC 225, this time against Mike Jackson. On the night, Jackson was in complete control for almost the entire fight and, in the end, won the bout via a unanimous decision.

The result was later overturned to a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.