When Jake Paul called out "horrid boxer" Sean Strickland for an on-camera fight with astounding $1,000,000 wager

Jake Paul once put a hefty bet on the line and challenged Sean Strickland to a boxing match on camera. The former UFC middleweight champion, widely known for his polarizing actions and remarks, found himself at the center of controversy once again in February 2024 after teaming up with popular streamer Sneako for a friendly sparring session at the UFC Performance Institute.

However, the session escalated into a brutal mismatch, as Strickland delivered a flurry of heavy punches to the social media influencer’s face, leaving him bloodied. Despite multiple attempts from bystanders to halt the action by throwing in the towel, 'Tarzan' continued his relentless assault.

The footage caught Paul’s eye, prompting him to lash out at Strickland for going hard on Sneako and immediately issue a challenge on X, proposing a boxing match in Puerto Rico at his own expense. To sweeten the deal, 'The Problem Child' offered a $1 million wager if the controversial UFC fighter could secure a victory:

"Shawn [Sean] Strickland, you’re embarrassing for trying to stop Sneako like that. You weren’t even able to drop someone with no experience while going all out. You’re a horrid boxer who only picks on inexperienced people. I’ll fly you to PR, and we can fight on camera. If you win, I’ll give you $1 million [half your net worth]. But if you get dropped, you have to get 'Betr' tattooed on you. DM me. But just like Paddy, I’m guessing you’ll find a way to run."

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

When Jake Paul criticized Sean Strickland for seemingly turning down his offer due to UFC contract restrictions

Following Jake Paul's $1 million challenge to Sean Strickland, the two engaged in a heated back-and-forth on social media. 'Tarzan' expressed his eagerness to accept Paul’s offer but raised concerns about potential legal consequences due to his contractual commitments with the UFC.

During an episode of his BS w/Jake Paul podcast last year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer accused Strickland of avoiding the fight and hiding behind his UFC contract. 'The Problem Child' further criticized Strickland, labeling him as insecure and suggesting that his tough persona was nothing more than an act:

"So you spar an influencer, but all of a sudden, when I challenge you and want to send you a private jet, he's making up excuses saying he's going to get sued by people. I feel bad for the guy. I see a very insecure, lost, wannabe like alpha male that's hiding behind the tough man complex. He needs a hug."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

