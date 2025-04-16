When Joe Rogan admitted to being "oddly comfortable" with fans getting his face tattooed on their bodies

Over the years, Joe Rogan has gone from a budding stand-up comic to a multi-platform icon that's more influential than most politicians today. One of the defining pieces of evidence of this is some fans getting the 57-year-old podcaster's face tattooed on their bodies.

While some people would find this strange, to Joe Rogan, it's a reality he has accepted and is somehow grateful for. Back in 2022, Rogan posted a photo of a fan's tattoo of the UFC man's face etched on his leg with the caption:

"I’m oddly comfortable with the bizarrely huge number of people with my face permanently etched on their body. That’s something I could have never imagined would be 'normal' to me, but here we are…"

Joe Rogan on fame: "It's an empty pursuit"

Despite being grateful and accepting of the attention and reverence that come with being famous, Joe Rogan insists that aligning your goals towards the sole purpose of being famous is a fool's errand.

In a JRE episode featuring his friend and fellow podcaster Lex Fridman, Rogan talked about the difference between having fame as a consequence of pursuing your dreams and achieving fame for the sake of being famous.

Rogan said (0:30):

"Obviously [this] sounds hypocritical, coming from someone who happens to be famous but I think that it's an empty pursuit. You know, you can get famous doing a thing that you love, or you can try to be famous. And they're two very different things. I think there's been many times in my life where I was trying to get famous because it seemed like it was impossible."

Rogan then explained that the pursuit of fame can be dangerous, which is why he never thinks too much about how famous he is. He believes that recognizing how high or far you've come can easily get into your head. Rogan instead just keeps doing what he loves and maintains his authentic attitude towards life.

Listen to his comments on fame here:

