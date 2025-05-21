When Joe Rogan explained how American politicians are similar to the Royal Family of England: "It's a reality show"

Joe Rogan once compared U.S. politicians to the Royal Family of England, expressing displeasure with his fellow citizens. Rogan blasted the American people for obsessing over drama and gossip surrounding the entertainment industry, than being concerned about the betterment their country.

Last year, Rogan had Pulitzer Prize finalist, investigative journalist, and bestselling author Annie Jacobsen on his podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience, during which Jacobsen discussed how the British people treat their Royal Family as celebrities and how America is becoming more like them.

''The way in which, America seems to me have almost become like you know the way that the UK used to be obsessed with the royal family to such a degree''

Rogan then voiced his disappointment with American citizens, saying:

''That's our Royals as celebrities and nonsense and whether it's the president who's a celebrity or congress person who's become a celebrity, you know AOC, it's not about her policies, it's about her saying stupid sh*t. It's like, that's all people care about. So a reality show and we're kind of conditioned by reality shows right, we have so many that we watch and so many things that we pay attention to that are nonsense, that distract us, that we like to sort of apply those same viewing habits to the whole world.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (42:58):

As for the political scene, Rogan had Donald Trump on his podcast last year before the presidential elections, where the two discussed a variety of issues. Their discussion, which drew a large number of young listeners, was crucial to Trump's victory.

When Joe Rogan opened up about his political allegiance

Despite Joe Rogan's endorsement of Donald Trump prior to the presidential elections last year, Rogan doesn't consider himself a Republican or a Democrat.

Rogan spoke to Warren Smith on his JRE podcast and discussed his political stance, saying:

''It doesn't make sense to be on a team, it doesn't make sense at all. Even for someone like me... I went to the inauguration, it was bizarre. I don't consider myself a Republican. I don't consider Democrat either. I consider myself an American... The idea I have to ignore things that make sense to me because it's coming from the wrong team is just stupid. These are bad faith arguments... That to me is just dumb, it doesn't benefit me at all. It doesn't benefit anybody... It's so limiting."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

