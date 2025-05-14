When Joe Rogan explained how iconic Times Square meetup with Dave Chappelle turned into comedy gold

Joe Rogan is known for sharing his thoughts on a variety of topics on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator hosted comedian, actor, and radio host Tom Papa in 2018, where the two discussed the former's appearance on Dave Chappelle's iconic sketch comedy show, Chappelle's Show.

Speaking on episode #1061 of JRE, Rogan's guest asked him how it was to work with the Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, leading him to respond:

"It was great. Well, I've known Dave for a long time. I was actually on the very first episode, by chance. I was walking through New York and I saw Dave and this was before the show had even been - I didn't even know it existed - but I ran into Bobcat Goldthwait who's there. I'm like, 'What's up man? What are you guys doing?' He goes, 'Oh, hey Joe, we're doing a TV sketch, you want to be in on it?' And I go, 'I only have like 20 minutes, I'm on my way to a meeting.'

Rogan continued:

"He goes, 'We're handing out ribbons for New York b**bs' and he had a box so it's me and [Chappelle] walking through Manhattan and he's got this crazy fake mustache on. He's like, 'You've got the best New York b**bs' and he would give someone like a ribbon for having New York b**bs. It was really silly, but fun. And so, I was like, 'Wow, Dave's got a show' and then it turns out it's the greatest sketch show in the history of the world."

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments on working with Dave Chappelle below (0:30 onwards):

Rogan added that a year later, he received a call that Chappelle wanted to do a Fear Factor sketch with a character who portrayed a drug addict named Tyrone Biggums. Him and his guest both praised Chappelle's work on the now iconic television series.

When Joe Rogan shared lofty praise for Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan

While there has been a perception that modern athletes are better, Joe Rogan believes some athletes are outliers. Speaking to stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, and author Joey Diaz on episode #2128 of JRE in March 2024, the UFC commentator said:

"If you took Muhammad Ali from 1967 and brought him to the heavyweight division today, he'd be f**king people up. They wouldn't know what to do with him. There's so many fighters he would f**k up, but he's just a complete outlier. And, you know, there's other - like Michael Jordan, complete outlier. Any generation you put him, he's going to f**k people up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali below (starting at the 0:39 mark):

Rogan added that UFC fighters were among the easiest to notice the evolution. He claimed that fighters debuting today could likely beat world champions from 30 years ago.

