When Joe Rogan got brutally honest about how Nick Diaz’s legendary attribute “changed" MMA

MMA fans have hailed Nick Diaz's contribution to the popularization of the sport on multiple occasions. About half a decade back, Joe Rogan also lauded the way the elder Diaz brother transformed the landscape of the game with his unique antics.

Ad

Diaz boasts an extensive career in pro-MMA spanning two decades from 2001 to 2021. The Stockton native holds a pro-MMA record of 26-10 in his career, along with being a former Strikeforce welterweight champion. Diaz also packed a superb all-round fight game with a collection of KO/TKO and submission victories.

However, in a five-year-old episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan educated former UFC lightweight, Josh Thomson, on how Diaz's attitude unveiled an all-new way for fighters to achieve success inside the cage. The 57-year-old initially stressed how the Stockton native followed a unique approach for his fights, overwhelming his rivals with the volume of his striking instead of the power:

Ad

Trending

"Nick Diaz has changed the game in terms of his elite cardio. He did something that was a new thing. [That is] he's not gonna hit you with a hundred percent power. He's gonna hit you with 50 percent, but he's gonna hit you twice as much."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan also added how Diaz's constant trash-talking antics amidst a fight proved to be an added hazard for his rivals on top of his remarkable striking and grappling:

Ad

"[Also] he's gonna talk to you the whole time, so he's gonna fu*k with you psychologically… Then once he realizes you're hurt, then he's digging to the body, then he's putting it on you. His will to beat you is just unstoppable."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:33):

Ad

Nick Diaz provided Joe Rogan with the signature intro of his coveted podcast

The massive popularity of The Joe Rogan Experience has propelled several fans to memorize the iconic catchphrase in its intro. The catchphrase says:

"Train by day, Joe Rogan podcast by night. All day."

However, many might not know that it was Nick Diaz who coined this now insanely famous intro for JRE. Diaz ranted these words during his interview with Rogan after his UFC 137 victory against BJ Penn in 2011.

Ad

Check out how Nick Diaz coined the JRE intro below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.