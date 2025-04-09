When Joe Rogan had his mind blown by sheer size of Japanese giant spider crabs on JRE podcast

Joe Rogan was astonished when he saw a photo of Japanese spider crabs on his podcast. Rogan, who has spoken to guests about wildlife numerous times, was taken aback by the size of the crab.

Ad

Last year, automotive journalist and television presenter Chris Harris made an appearance on Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where the two discussed a wide range of subjects, including Harris' experience in the automotive sector.

During their conversation, the 50-year-old touched upon Japanese spider crabs, which are enormous in size, saying:

''I'd always sit and read when my parents were doing other stuff and it had an article about these giant spider crabs and there was just one picture of in a tank. Its legs are like 7 ft. apart or something. It stayed with me for years.''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

When Rogan saw the images of spider crabs on a nearby screen, he was stunned and said:

"Jesus Christ that's insane, that's so big. I had no idea that there was a crab that's longer than a human being."

Check out their comments below (2:07:44):

Ad

Interestingly, this crab species can weigh up to 44 pounds and have a 12-foot leg span.

When Joe Rogan expressed his thoughts on the aggressiveness of chimpanzees

In a past episode of his JRE podcast, Joe Rogan spoke to American comedian Anthony Jeselnik and shared his take on the toughness of chimpanzees.

Rogan narrated a story in which an individual was brutally attacked by chimpanzees. According to the UFC commentator, if someone were to engage in a fight with a chimp, they would be at a disadvantage because the primate species is very vicious.

Ad

''You see that viscious jealousy in chimpanzees. Like, one of the things that chimpanzees do when they attack people - one of the things that they attack people over is unfairness. Like, there was a terrible story of a guy that kept a pet chimp, and he brought the chimp a birthday cake. And the other chimps found out that this chimp is getting a birthday cake, and they saw it, and they weren't getting any cake. And they were f*****g furious. Someone had inadvertently left one of the gates open, so the chimps got out and tore this guy apart - because of a birthday cake... That anger and jealousy, like there's there's an evolutionary basis.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:17):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.