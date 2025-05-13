When Joe Rogan opened up about wolves forcing Russians and Germans to call ceasefire during WW1 

Joe Rogan once narrated a fascinating story about wolves causing Russians and Germans to halt their conflict during WW1. According to Rogan, both countries had to declare a ceasefire because they were worried about their soldiers being hunted and eaten by wolves during the war.

In October last year, Rogan had award-winning wildlife biologist Diane K. Boyd on his podcast called The Joe Rogan Experience. During their conversation, the UFC commentator told an interesting story about the role of wolves in WW1.

The G''The Germans and the Russians had a ceasefire because so many people were getting eaten by wolves. I talked to Steven Rinella about it once and he wasn't even sure if it was true so they actually researched it and found out it was true and they wrote an article on MeatEater about it.''

Rogan added:

''The story was the thing about war especially trench warfare, the horrific nature of it is that you don't necessarily always kill people...you wound them and these wolves were aware that people being were being wounded and living in trenches, so they smelled blood and came in, with instances that people were getting dragged out of trenches by packs of wolves."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (55:46):

Rogan previoulsy expressed his admiration for wolves in a 2019 episode of his JRE podcast. During his conversation with guest Forrest Galante, he said:

''Wolves are probably the most interesting animal in the wild...Real wolves, wolves in Yellowstone and in north-west of the United States, they've gotta be some of the most majestic animals. They operate together, always, as packs. That's where the myth of the werewolf comes from. It's that wolves are so smart, they think that a wolf and a person were combined together."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:04):

When Joe Rogan took a dig at National Geographic

In a past episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan spoke to former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub and made a hilarious remark about how a silverback gorrila would confront organizations like National Geographic, saying:

''We're so soft. We think it's okay to look at a wild animal in its eyes, that's how stupid we are. 'Hi, Hey, we're cool man. We're from National Geographic Society. We've just come to make sure your baby is okay.' F**king crazy 800-pound silverback, bursting through the trees, gets right in your face. He's got fangs and eats only vegetables. The fangs are only designed to f**k you up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

