When Joe Rogan proposed simple fix to prevent eye-pokes in the UFC: "It seems like a pretty clear solution”

Joe Rogan’s interesting take on eye pokes in the UFC emphasizes the urgent need for a solution to prevent fight-altering injuries. He claimed modified gloves with a leather sliver over the fingertips could reduce the number of accidental pokes while maintaining a fighter’s grappling efficiency.

Given the frequency of such incidents, Rogan's proposal seems like a simple yet impactful fix that the UFC should seriously consider.

With Henry Cejudo having to withdraw from his fight with Song Yadong after suffering an eye poke, and Israel Adesanya experiencing a similar fate against Nassourdine Imavov before suffering a TKO loss, the discussion around eye pokes is back on the table.

Rogan suggested:

"I think it should be like the Trevor Wittman gloves but where the fingertips are, I think you cover it with just a piece of leather."

He finished:

"It seems like a pretty clear solution.”

Check out Rogan's comments in the video below:

Joe Rogan’s wish on Ilia Topuria moving up and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes comes true

Once again, Joe Rogan proved his insight into the fight game, having made a prediction that came true. He previously discussed Ilia Topuria going up to 155 pounds and Alexander Volkanovski facing Diego Lopes.

Going largely unnoticed, the veteran commentator's casual comment actually came true recently.

Rogan said:

"I hope Ilia goes up to '55, I really do. Volkanovski-Diego Lopes at '45. Ilia goes up to '55. I don't care if he only defended the title one time or didn't—who cares."

Check out Rogan's comments in the video below: (3:36:22)

Going up to lightweight was a foregone conclusion for Ilia, with weight cuts becoming more and more challenging.

Rogan was already talking about the possibilities before the official announcement, proving to be precisely on the mark when reading the fight landscape.

