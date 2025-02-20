When Joe Rogan revealed what made 6'4", 250-pound Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson struggle in three-hour gym session: "They require flexibility"

In an episode of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan recounted a memorable gym session from 2023 where he worked out with the 6’4", 250-pound actor and WWE superstar.

During the session, Rogan observed that while The Rock showcased impressive power and endurance, he faced notable difficulties with mobility exercises. Specifically, the Hollywood star struggled with windmills and other movements demanding flexibility, range of motion, and core strength.

Rogan said:

“We’re with The Rock. We worked out for three hours. He did pretty good. Except for the mobility stuff. Like windmills, he struggled with windmills, and he struggled with a couple of things. They require flexibility, they require range of motion and core strength… Those apply very well to functional strengths like martial arts.”

Check out the Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talked about wanting to switch to MMA on Joe Rogan's podcast

In a candid disclosure on Joe Rogan's popular podcast, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson revealed that he once seriously considered a career shift from WWE to mixed martial arts. During the conversation, Johnson recounted discussions with veteran fighters Ken Shamrock and Mark Kerr, who introduced him to the lucrative world of Pride MMA in the late 1990s.

He explained that while he earned around $150,000 with WWE, leading MMA fighters in Japan were reportedly securing up to $500,000, which piqued his interest:

“I start talking to Ken Shamrock, I start talking with Mark Kerr. ‘Tell me about PRIDE.’ I have this idea in my head. Maybe I should train in MMA, go to PRIDE, and make real money and I don’t have to smile. I’m going to get [messed] up, knock one of my lungs loose, but if I find the right coach and train… I have this whole thing in my head.” [H/t: AWMA]

Check out Dwayne Johnson's revelation below:

