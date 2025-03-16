When Joe Rogan's podcast guest shared eye-opening difference between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant: "Had to beat you at everything"

Joe Rogan and comedian Tom Segura once discussed the competitive nature of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant on episode #1632 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Segura referenced a quote from legendary coach Phil Jackson, who worked with both players, saying:

"There's that Phil Jackson quote, where people always asked him about Jordan [and] Kobe, because he coached both. And what was the difference? And he goes Kobe had to beat you at basketball and Jordan had to beat you at everything."

Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest player in NBA history, was known for his relentless drive to win in every aspect of life. His six championships with the Chicago Bulls cemented his legacy, inspiring a generation of athletes—including Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, who idolized Jordan, modeled his game after him and developed his own "Mamba Mentality" to push himself beyond limits.

While both players were dominant, their approaches varied. Jordan thrived within a structured system, balancing scoring with team play. Kobe, in contrast, often shouldered games single-handedly, showcasing his ability to take over in critical moments.

Their most iconic clash came on Mar 28, 2003, when Kobe erupted for 55 points against Jordan’s Washington Wizards, symbolizing a passing of the torch. Though their careers took different paths, both remain basketball legends defined by their insatiable will to win.

Joe Rogan explains why losing is essential for growth

Joe Rogan believes failure is a crucial part of personal development. Speaking with comedian Michael Kosta on episode #2290 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator and podcast host explained that struggles and setbacks build resilience in ways that success never could.

Rogan argued that people who win too easily often lack the perseverance needed to handle adversity:

"It's important to learn how to lose at things. If you marry your high school sweetheart, you guys never broke up… congratulations on achieving the most difficult thing humanly possible that everybody admires... I think there's some value in getting your a** kicked. I think there's some value in a girl saying, 'No, I don't like you'... I think getting dumped is good. I think all that is valuable... I don't think you learn by winning all the time and I don't think you learn if something's easy."

Discussing how to teach these lessons to children, Rogan emphasized the importance of challenges. He suggested that difficult activities—whether sports, music, or art—help instill discipline and resilience:

"Difficult things are important for kids. It doesn’t necessarily have to be [sports]. It could be art, it could be music… but I think there’s something when you put your attention to something and realize you can get better at this thing."

