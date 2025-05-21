  • home icon
  • MMA
  • When Joe Rogan's podcast guest warned of a near dystopian corporate controlled financial future 

When Joe Rogan's podcast guest warned of a near dystopian corporate controlled financial future 

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified May 21, 2025 03:30 GMT
When Joe Rogan
When Joe Rogan's guest Andreas Antonopoulos explained the dangers of digital currency. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan's podcast is known to feature guests from different professions, like athletes, actors, comedians, and scientists.

In 2016, the UFC commentator hosted tech entrepreneur Andreas Antonopoulos on The Joe Rogan Experience #844, where the 53-year-old discussed a wide array of topics, one of them being the future of Bitcoin.

During their discussion, Antonopoulos said this:

"The problem is, we are going to a digital currency society where cash will be gradually eradicated either through non-use, or a lot of countries are actively trying to ban it. Their putting limits on how much you can use cash. Do we want a society in which our digital money is under complete surveillance and complete control, where, if you go to the wrong protest, or if you support the wrong political campaign, suddenly your money disappears."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"It's frozen, it's seized, it's gone. Someone has control of that - corporations, governments, banks, and in most cases, there is no difference between them. We've gotten used to this idea already, is that we no longer pay people directly."

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Andreas Antonopoulos below:

Joe Rogan gets honest about alleged corruption in MMA and boxing judging

In a recent installation of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator hosted stand-up comedian and actor Tom Segura, where the duo discussed the alleged corruption that takes place in judging a fight.

Speaking on episode #2320, Joe Rogan said this:

"There's a real problem with it in MMA, too. Here's the problem with MMA gambling, incompetent judging. Is it incompetent or is it dirty? It's not like football where everytime you score. Basketball, ball goes in the net, score. You could shave points, you could bulls***. So the numbers he puts up are the numbers he puts up. But in boxing and MMA? Remember when Roy Jones lost in the Olympics? He lost the Olympics in Korea and he f***** that dude up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:54:52):

youtube-cover
About the author
Sunil Krishnan

Sunil Krishnan

Twitter icon

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Krishnan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications