When Joe Rogan's podcast guest warned of a near dystopian corporate controlled financial future 

Joe Rogan's podcast is known to feature guests from different professions, like athletes, actors, comedians, and scientists.

In 2016, the UFC commentator hosted tech entrepreneur Andreas Antonopoulos on The Joe Rogan Experience #844, where the 53-year-old discussed a wide array of topics, one of them being the future of Bitcoin.

During their discussion, Antonopoulos said this:

"The problem is, we are going to a digital currency society where cash will be gradually eradicated either through non-use, or a lot of countries are actively trying to ban it. Their putting limits on how much you can use cash. Do we want a society in which our digital money is under complete surveillance and complete control, where, if you go to the wrong protest, or if you support the wrong political campaign, suddenly your money disappears."

He continued:

"It's frozen, it's seized, it's gone. Someone has control of that - corporations, governments, banks, and in most cases, there is no difference between them. We've gotten used to this idea already, is that we no longer pay people directly."

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Andreas Antonopoulos below:

Joe Rogan gets honest about alleged corruption in MMA and boxing judging

In a recent installation of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator hosted stand-up comedian and actor Tom Segura, where the duo discussed the alleged corruption that takes place in judging a fight.

Speaking on episode #2320, Joe Rogan said this:

"There's a real problem with it in MMA, too. Here's the problem with MMA gambling, incompetent judging. Is it incompetent or is it dirty? It's not like football where everytime you score. Basketball, ball goes in the net, score. You could shave points, you could bulls***. So the numbers he puts up are the numbers he puts up. But in boxing and MMA? Remember when Roy Jones lost in the Olympics? He lost the Olympics in Korea and he f***** that dude up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:54:52):

