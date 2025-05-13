When Joe Rogan shared his insight on how bad relationships "rob you of your peace"

Joe Rogan has many interests. From jiu-jitsu to science, modern medicine, politics, and more, the 57-year-old podcasting pioneer has a working opinion on nearly every relevant topic today. This is mainly due to his openness to having anyone from all walks of life as a guest on his hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
In a previous JRE episode back in 2024 featuring best-selling author Sebastian Junger, Rogan talked about the importance of having healthy relationships in your life.
Rogan said:
"Bad relationships and bad friendships and bad jobs and bad a lot of things... They'll rob you of your peace. They create anxiety, which creates, like, physical problems. Your body's under stress. Your cortisol levels get jacked up, that f*cks with your sleep, which f*cks with your health. Like, you're literally robbing your life."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (11:13):
Joe Rogan and Sebastian Junger talk about bipolar disorder
Building on what Joe Rogan said, Sebastian Junger added how difficult it is to be friends or be in a relationship with someone who suffers from bipolar disorder. For those unaware, formerly known as manic depression, it is a mental health condition that causes someone to have extremely diverse mood swings.
As of July 2024, which was the time when the JRE episode was shot, the World Health Organization estimated that 40 million people around the world suffer from bipolar disorder.
Junger said (11:39):
"I have a couple of buddies who I love who are bipolar and I lost one of them. He k*lled himself and it's tragic but the other guy is okay and they're bipolar. And, you know, having a relationship with someone's bipolar is almost impossible no matter how much you love them. Like it really presents a complicated challenge."
Rogan then added:
"Yeah, the bipolar thing is wild because if your mind works well, you think, 'Well, tell that person to get it together,' you know? But, like, you don't understand, like, their brains... It's like, the chemicals in their brain are all f*cked up everything's all f*cked up... It's almost impossible to get it together. It's like, you being on fire and someone's saying stay calm like, how the f*ck are you going to stay calm while you're on fire?"