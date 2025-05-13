When Joe Rogan shared his insight on how bad relationships "rob you of your peace"

Joe Rogan has many interests. From jiu-jitsu to science, modern medicine, politics, and more, the 57-year-old podcasting pioneer has a working opinion on nearly every relevant topic today. This is mainly due to his openness to having anyone from all walks of life as a guest on his hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

In a previous JRE episode back in 2024 featuring best-selling author Sebastian Junger, Rogan talked about the importance of having healthy relationships in your life.

Rogan said:

"Bad relationships and bad friendships and bad jobs and bad a lot of things... They'll rob you of your peace. They create anxiety, which creates, like, physical problems. Your body's under stress. Your cortisol levels get jacked up, that f*cks with your sleep, which f*cks with your health. Like, you're literally robbing your life."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (11:13):

Ad

Joe Rogan and Sebastian Junger talk about bipolar disorder

Building on what Joe Rogan said, Sebastian Junger added how difficult it is to be friends or be in a relationship with someone who suffers from bipolar disorder. For those unaware, formerly known as manic depression, it is a mental health condition that causes someone to have extremely diverse mood swings.

Ad

As of July 2024, which was the time when the JRE episode was shot, the World Health Organization estimated that 40 million people around the world suffer from bipolar disorder.

Junger said (11:39):

"I have a couple of buddies who I love who are bipolar and I lost one of them. He k*lled himself and it's tragic but the other guy is okay and they're bipolar. And, you know, having a relationship with someone's bipolar is almost impossible no matter how much you love them. Like it really presents a complicated challenge."

Ad

Rogan then added:

"Yeah, the bipolar thing is wild because if your mind works well, you think, 'Well, tell that person to get it together,' you know? But, like, you don't understand, like, their brains... It's like, the chemicals in their brain are all f*cked up everything's all f*cked up... It's almost impossible to get it together. It's like, you being on fire and someone's saying stay calm like, how the f*ck are you going to stay calm while you're on fire?"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.