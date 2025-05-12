When Joe Rogan suspected Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC momentum was derailed by Athletic commission's invovlement

UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan is a huge fan of UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Rogan had previously suspected that Chimaev's momentum in the UFC was slowed due to the involvement of Athletic Commission.
According to Rogan, Chimaev could make the welterweight limit but was stopped by the Athletic Commission in New York. He hadn't missed weight before in the UFC but could not continue the streak ahead of his fight against Nate Diaz.
Chimaev fought Kevin Holland after the weight miss and moved to middleweight after the fight. Speaking on his podcast, Rogan said:
"Khamzat at 170, he's the motherf*cker. But can you be assured he can make 170 or did the Athletic Commission f*ck him because they pulled him out and said it looked bad. It was in New York and they have done things in the past which shows me they are very stringent with rules. The thing is they can say you look sick but everybody looks like that while making weight. I don't think he ever missed weight before in the UFC."
Chimaev has since then fought twice at middleweight defeating Kamaru Usman and Robert Whittaker. 'Borz' is currently next in line to get a title shot against Dricus du Plessis.
Chael Sonnen discusses Dricus du Plessis' chances against Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to face off in the octagon for the middleweight title. Du Plessis has made two successful defenses of his crown against Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland but will face his toughest test till now against Chimaev.
UFC Hall of Famer, Chael Sonnen discussed the South African's chances against Chimaev and said:
''If you asked me about that fight two years ago, or a year ago, or even 6 months ago, I would have quickly dismissed it and told you Chimaev...but I don't feel that way anymore...I will tell you that the greatness of Dricus being a slow drip it is something that is now not only witnessed but recognized by the industry and he did it in a very short period of time."
