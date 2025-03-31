When Joe Rogan told 'The Rock' why Tom Aspinall is MMA's next "evolution"

Joe Rogan is highly confident in Tom Aspinall's potential to reach the pinnacle of MMA, especially after the Brit won the interim UFC heavyweight title with a first-round knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November 2023.

This belief was highlighted when Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast a few days after UFC 295 and asked Rogan about the newest rising heavyweight in the UFC. Rogan responded:

"Tom Aspinall. The guy who just won the interim title. He's phenomenal. And he's the next advancement - the next evolution - of the sport."

When 'The Rock' asked him to elaborate on his take, Rogan added:

"Well, because he can do everything. That guy's got elite Jiu-jitsu. He's got elite takedowns, his striking is outstanding. I mean, he knocked out Sergei Pavlovich, who's the scariest striker in all of MMA, and he knocked him out in the first round. And the way he did it was just picture-perfect."

Rogan noted that Aspinall was able to produce a dominant first-round finish against Pavlovich on less than two weeks' notice while dealing with a back injury that prevented him from training for their UFC 295 clash.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:01):

Joe Rogan shared his opinion on what makes Tom Aspinall stand out in the heavyweight division

The UFC's heavyweight division is home to some of the hardest-hitting fighters. While power has been a decisive attribute in the division, Joe Rogan, in the aforementioned interaction with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, explained what makes Tom Aspinall a unique heavyweight athlete. He said:

"I knew Aspinall was going to have a speed advantage because he's faster than any heavyweight. That's something his coach drilled into him when he was young - Like, be fast... You've got to be fast. That's what's going to separate you from everybody else. Speed kills speed, yeah. And he's a giant dude. 260 pounds, but he moves like a fast, young guy - like a light guy. So that's what it is, and he's also just so, well-rounded." [1:35]

In the competitive sphere, Aspinall defended his interim UFC heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in 2024. While there has been a strong demand for the title unification bout with undisputed champion Jon Jones, the UFC has not yet announced the fight.

