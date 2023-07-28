When Jolie Poirier, wife of Dustin, flipped off a leg-broken Conor McGregor after weeks of ugly DM allegations [VIDEO]

UFC star Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie Poirier once flipped off at Conor McGregor after weeks of allegations.

While the relationship between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier seemed to be good going into their rematch at UFC 257, things took a turn for the worse after the fight. As a result, the build-up to their trilogy bout at UFC 264 saw a rather feisty version of McGregor.

'The Notorious' came out all guns blazing and made things personal by involving Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie Porier. McGregor mentioned how she was in his DMs. Interestingly, the comments did not stop even after the Irishman suffered a broken foot in the first round of his trilogy bout against Poirier.

While laying on the ground after suffering a TKO loss via doctor's stoppage, Conor McGregor continued to take shots at Jolie Poirier for allegedly being in his DMs. He said:

"Your wife is in me DMs, 'Hey baby! Hit me back up and I'll chat to you later on."

However, the most interesting moment came while Conor McGregor was making these comments. Jolie Poirier was seen walking up towards him and showed him a middle finger.

Take a look at the video below:

Dustin Poirier explains his wife Jolie Poirier's standpoint ahead of rematch against Justin Gaethje

'The Diamond' recently opened up about how his wife Jolie Poirier feels about his rematch against Justin Gaethje. The two are set to enter the octagon at UFC 291 this weekend for the BMF title.

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fought each other for the first time back in 2018 when 'The Diamond' came out on top in an all-out fist fest and won the fight via a fourth-round TKO. Speaking of the rematch during a recent interview with Thomas Gerbasi for the UFC, the former UFC lightweight championship challenger was asked about how his wife reacted to the news. He said:

"What's understood doesn't need to be explained. She's been with me from the first fight. She knows what this is... She's seen this numerous times over the last 15 years of me fighting. She knows what I'm walking into, and she knows my dedication and commitment to this. And she doesn't have to say anything. It's an unwritten agreement that we both know."