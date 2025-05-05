When Khabib Nurmagomedov’s mid-fight coaching helped Belal Muhammad seal statement finish

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov's team ahead of his fight against Sean Brady at UFC 280. Nurmagomedov changed a lot of Muhammad's techniques and was also in his corner during the fight.
According to Muhammad, Nurmagomedov pushed him to get the finish over Brady with his mid-fight coaching. Muhammad knocked out Brady in the second round of their fight.
Brady headed into the fight with an undefeated record and was predicted by many to get the win over Muhammad, but the 36-year-old dominated him in the fight. Muhammad went on to defeat Gilbert Burns after that before grabbing the title at UFC 304 against Leon Edwards.
In the post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Muhammad thanked Nurmagomedov for his help and also asserted that Nurmagomedov's team is the best in the world. He said:
"This is the hardest camp I ever worked, man. My team back in Chicago, shout out to them, shout out to Khabib, the best team in the world. Those guys are different, man. I told you I never worked harder in my life.
"For this camp man, I felt like I was being disrespected. They were making me fight down. I beat two top-five guys in a row, so I had to go out there and I had to put on a performance for my people. I mean, the only thing I heard was Coach Khabib in the corner, 'Finish him, finish him."
Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:
Jack Della Maddalena gives his thoughts on Belal Muhammad matchup at UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena is undefeated in the UFC thus far, putting in some impressive performances. Ahead of his fight against Maddalena at UFC 315, he said:
''I love competing. I'm really keen to get those fight feelings, get another win, and obviously get that championship belt and outclass Belal...I'm ready to go off my back. I'll be the one attacking. I believe I've got some tricks to get back to my feet. That's where I want to be, but first line of defense is 100 percent stop the takedown and make the fight a lot easier for myself."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments on Belal Muhammad below (1:47):