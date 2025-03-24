When Khamzat Chimaev flipped off UFC fans after weight-miss debacle

Unlike most of the fighters from the Caucasian region, who are known to be respectful and cordial towards their opponents unless embroiled in personal rivalries, Khamzat Chimaev is relatively outspoken and brash in his conduct.

Ad

While he has mostly expressed his unfiltered opinions about his opponents, Chimaev irked MMA fans with his gesture during the UFC 279 weigh-ins. Chimaev was set to face Nate Diaz in the main event and fans were eager to see if Diaz, a massive underdog, could turn the clock back and upset Chimaev.

However, Chimaev missed weight by 9 pounds and was rescheduled to fight Kevin Holland at 180 pounds catchweight. The last-minute debacle did not sit well with MMA fans, Chimaev was heavily booed as he stepped on the stage for UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins. The Chechen-born fighter responded by flipping off the fans, fueling the boos.

Ad

Trending

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's reaction below (21:10):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans' angry reactions to Chimaev's were reflective of the wild turn of events during the fight week. Chimaev and Holland engaged in a backstage brawl, jeopardising the event before weigh-ins.

After Chimaev missed the weight, three fights on the main card were reshuffled, causing dissatisfaction among fight fans.

Despite the weigh-in debacle, Khamzat Chimaev earned fans' respect with his UFC 279 performance

Although Khamzat Chimaev's antics during fight week frustrated many fans, his performance on the fight night changed this perception. Chimaev started the fight aggressively, grabbing hold of Holland and pressing the action with furious intensity.

Ad

Although Holland fought off the chain wrestling initially, the fight eventually hit the mat and Chimaev forced him to tap to an arm triangle choke at the 2:13 mark of Round 1.

Chimaev's dominant performance erased the memories of the weigh-in controversy, and the crowd erupted in loud cheers after the fight concluded.

Despite his success in the octagon, Chimaev moved up to middleweight in his next fight and is unlikely to return to welterweight in the foreseeable future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.