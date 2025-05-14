When Khamzat Chimaev got 100% real about how fatherhood changed him as a man

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev showcased a different side of his personality in the lead-up to his UFC 308 fight against Robert Whittaker in October 2024.Chimaev himself in a calm and respectful manner and candidly spoke about his struggles with mental health, which he overcame to bring his personal and professional life back on track.

Fatherhood has also influenced how the Chechen-born fighter has chosen to conduct himself more responsibly. During an interview with Ansh Jagwani in October 2024, Chimaev opened up about the impact of being a father on his personality and decision-making. He stated:

"Many things changed in my life when I got the kid, you know. To think about the things that I do... [I learned to think] 10 times before I do anything. I was crazy before. I was just doing things that were all wrong. I didn't think that it could be wrong... But now, before you do anything, you think like, 'If my son goes out, how he's going to see me? What would he think about me?' What kind of father I have?'"

@ChampRDS re-shared the video clip of Chimaev's comments on X.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (0:05):

Khamzat Chimaev answers if he would allow his son to become a UFC fighter

While Khamzat Chimaev is regarded as one of the most dominant wrestlers in the UFC and remains undefeated so far, he has no desire for his son follow in his footsteps and become a professional fighter.

In the aforementioned interview with Ansh Jagwani, Chimaev was asked if he would like his son to become a UFC fighter. The 31-year-old replied:

"I don't think he will be that kind of guy [who will need to fight for a living]. He has everything I dreamed of having before. I don't think that he's going to be a guy like that. Maybe he becomes a doctor. But, if he would like to become a UFC fighter, it's up to him. First things for me is that he should become a good human being. That's more important for me." [0:39]

On the professional front, Khamzat Chimaev will return to competition on Aug. 16. He will challenge reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis for the title in the main event of UFC 319 pay-per-view event, scheduled to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The fight against du Plessis will mark Chimaev's first crack at the UFC title.

