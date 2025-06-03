When Merab Dvalishvili made brutally honest admission about Ilia Topuria: "Let's leave it like this"

Back in late 2024, UFC bantamweight champ Merab Dvalishvili set the record straight on whether he would ever fight fellow Georgian Ilia Topuria, who was the UFC featherweight champion at the time. Before his title shot against Sean O'Malley at Noche UFC 306 back in September of last year, 'The Machine' was asked by Kamaru Usman if he'll ever lock horns with 'El Matador'.
Surprisingly, the ultra-competitive Dvalishvili said he's not willing to do it - and it's for a good reason.
Merab Dvalishvili said:
"Never. I will never fight Ilia. First, he's my brother. I really love him. And I've been sparring with him, and he destroyed me, you know. He's stronger than me. So, let's leave it like this. You know, I'm not afraid to fight, but Ilia is my friend. Georgian. And I will never fight him."
He continued:
"And I'm very comfortable with my weight class here, 135 pounds. I don't think I will go up and fight for the belt. Some match-ups, yes. But to fight against [Alexander] Volkanovski, Max Holloway, I'm not confident yet. I'm good here. Especially now, I have two friends in the 145-pound division. Aljamain Sterling, he's there too."
Listen to Merab Dvalishvili here:
Merab Dvalishvili addresses rumored toe injury ahead of Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316
At UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili will attempt to defend his belt for a second time. Across the octagon from him will be the man he took the belt from, former champion Sean O'Malley.
In the lead-up to the fight, a rumor started circulating that 'The Machine' has suffered a toe injury during fight camp. With other big fights getting canceled due to a similar injury (McGregor-Chandler), fans were understandably concerned.
Setting the record straight, Dvalishvili appeared on his friend Aljamain Sterling's social media to clarify the situation. He said:
"Yeah, I felt it. It was real. I finished the round. It was no problem. That night, I felt the pain. I put the ice [on it], but [in] the next days, it was [swelling] black and blue. Yeah, it wasn't bad. It's still chubby but it's a little toe. I feel [it] every time I kick now. But when I walk, no problem. I should be fine."
Listen to Dvalishvili here: