When Nate Diaz had a shocking response to Jon Jones testing positive for steroids

Nate Diaz seemed to have a shocking response to Jon Jones testing positive for banned substances back in 2016.

Jon Jones was set to take on Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 and just days before the highly anticipated fight, 'Bones' tested positive and was removed from the card.

His sample tested positive for two banned substances, hydroxy-clomiphene and letrozole metabolite, both known to be anti-estrogens that are used to counteract the effects of steroids inside the body.

In his defense, Jon Jones made a public explanation and claimed that the positive result stems from taking a male enhancement pill, Cialis which he was taking at the time. This had the whole MMA community talking and even Nate Diaz chimed in with a rather shocking reaction.

In the build-up to his UFC 202 rematch against Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz was asked to comment on the Jon Jones situation. To which he replied by stating:

"Everybody's on steroids"

Take a look at the clip below:

Nate Diaz believes Dana White wants him to beat Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is set to make his pro-boxing debut in less than two weeks' time against Jake Paul. The two will lock horns inside the squared circle on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. Ahead of the fight, Diaz appeared on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast to discuss a variety of topics.

During the show, Diaz was asked about Dana White's sentiment about his fight against Jake Paul. While responding to the same, the former UFC star claimed that the UFC president wants him to beat 'The Problem Child', however, he doesn't want to say it publicly. He said:

"My personal opinion, I think Dana White wants me to whoop his a**, but he doesn't wanna say that. He wants me to whoop his [Paul's] a** because that guy has been [talking trash to him]. He [White] is gonna stay out of it. And at the same time, I think he [White] really doesn't care. If I got my a** whooped, then he'd be like, 'I told you guys.' I got love for Dana either way. I don't care what he says. This is all business. And I just wanna do my thing and get back to what I do, which is fight for real."

Check out Diaz's comments below: