When Nate Diaz 'Stockton slapped' Dana White in 2016 for the most bizarre reason

Nate Diaz once 'Stockton Slapped' UFC CEO Dana White for the most bizarre reason.

The UFC superstar is known for his in-cage slaps, with the likes of Conor McGregor and Leon Edwards previously on the receiving end during their bouts with the Stockton native. In fact, his older brother, Nick Diaz, made the slap popular during his heyday.

Back in 2016, Nate Diaz uploaded a video online that was quick to go viral. In the video, he was seen slapping Dana White.

As people on the internet grew curious about the reason why White would let Diaz slap him and then upload the video online, the then-UFC president later revealed the reason behind it during an episode of the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

The incident happened before Diaz's highly anticipated rematch against Conor McGregor at UFC 202, and it was White who had asked the TUF winner to slap him for promotional purposes.

White said:

"So what was happening is, we had just left and were heading back to the arena and we were on Crenshaw, and there was a place called the Turf Hotel. It just came to me, I said pull the truck over, I want Nate to slap me. And Nate looked at me like, what the f*ck? You should have seen the look on his face when I said that. And then we pulled over and he started slapping away." (h/t mmaimsports.com)

Mike Perry calls for a fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 300

The upcoming UFC 300 card has been the talk of the MMA community for quite some time now. The promotion's historic card has fighters eager to be a part of it, and Nate Diaz is no different.

He recently took to X to share that he would like to headline UFC 300 after previously missing out on the opportunity to headline UFC 200. Diaz's comments seemed to have motivated fellow former UFC star Mike Perry, who recently made his case for a fight against the 38-year-old.

During a recent episode of Overdogs Podcast, 'Platinum' called UFC CBO Hunter Campbell live-on-air and asked him about a potential Diaz fight at UFC 300. He said:

"Nate Diaz says there’s no one to fight on UFC 300. I’m saying me and Nate, y’all could bring me back for a little purse and then throw in the PPV points, and then we could have a great show for UFC 300."

Catch Hunter Campbell's exchange with Mike Perry about a potential Nate Diaz fight below (28:27):