When Ronda Rousey allegedly bullied Paige VanZant with an F-word laced outburst after Holly Holm loss

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey once bullied Paige VanZant with an F-word-laced outburst.

Rousey took on Holly Holm back in 2015 at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia. While 'Rowdy' was a heavy favorite going into the fight, she ended up suffering a shock second-round KO, losing her UFC women's bantamweight championship in devastating fashion.

Holm's shocking victory was applauded by many, including Paige VanZant. However, Rousey wasn't pleased with VanZant celebrating her defeat.

As such, when the two met in person, Ronda Rousey allegedly went on an explosive rant when she saw Paige VanZant. The story was recalled by Miesha Tate during her appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast back in 2016. She said (H/T The Washington Post):

“I guess Ronda came up and was like, ‘[Expletive] you, you fair-weather [expletive], how dare you cross me?’ She’s like, ‘Cross you? What are you talking about?’ And [Rousey’s] like, ‘You congratulated Holly Holm for beating me so [expletive] you, you [expletive] fair-weather 115-pound.' She just went off on Paige. And Paige came and told me and I was like, ‘Honey, welcome to my world.’ She was like, ‘I’m glad I saw this side of her so I know’.”

Paige VanZant also reacted to her altercation with Ronda Rousey during an interview with TMZ Sports, wherein she said:

“It appears that I offended Ronda by congratulating Holly after her victory. The incident was very shocking and totally unnecessary.”

Ronda Rousey reacts to her Ring of Honor debut

Ronda Rousey once again became the talk of the town after making her debut in Tony Khan's promotion Ring of Honor last month. After leaving the WWE earlier this year and claiming that she was retired from pro wrestling, Rousey came out of retirement in October and started competing in the independent circuit.

Rousey made her Ring of Honor debut on 17 November, when she teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Billie Starkz and Athena. The bout saw the former UFC champion and Shafir emerging victorious via disqualification.

Reacting to her debut, Rousey took to Instagram and had this to say:

"Apparently kneeing people in the face is great for your hair - @marinashafir is that a smile I see? Thank you @athenapalmer_fg and @billie_starkz for being down to get down at the very last minute, you ladies are killing it."

